Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Breaks Down, But a Surprise Comeback vs Dogecoin is Brewing

SHIB vs DOGE pair flips bullish – Shiba Inu price prediction now hints at a 214% rally toward $0.00001900 soon.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A rare signal on Binance shows that Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for a comeback – supporting a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

The SHIB/DOGE trading pair, which compares SHIB’s strength to Dogecoin, just bounced off a key support level after weeks of decline.

This could mean that traders are starting to favor SHIB again, which often happens before a strong price move.

Shiba Inu has quietly been gaining ground on Dogecoin, even after DOGE’s recent ETF listing.

If the SHIB/DOGE pair breaks out of its current downtrend channel, SHIB could surge toward $0.00001900 in the near term, offering a 58% upside.

Historically, this pair has reached much higher levels. A return to its all-time high would imply gains of up to 214% for SHIB, highlighting just how much room there is to run if momentum continues building.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Touches Key Support at $0.000012 – Next Leg Up About to Start?

The daily chart shows that Shiba Inu just hit a key support at $0.000012 from which the token has bounced strongly multiple times in the past.

If buying pressure accelerates at this point, this would confirm a bullish outlook.

A break above $0.000015 would be the buy signal the market needs to propel SHIB and kick off the next leg up for this meme coin.

Market conditions remain favorable as the Federal Reserve just cut rates for the first time this year.

Moreover, altcoin season is now officially underway, creating the perfect setup for top meme coins like SHIB to lead the next wave of explosive rallies.

At the same time, newer tokens like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) are showing even more aggressive growth potential.

With nearly $2.5 million already raised in its presale, this high-octane project is gaining serious momentum – and early investors are positioning for what could be massive returns.

