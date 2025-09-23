BTC $111,785.04 -1.07%
ETH $4,161.85 -0.89%
SOL $214.29 -2.96%
PEPE $0.0000096 -0.54%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.18%
DOGE $0.23 -1.57%
XRP $2.85 -0.15%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.21
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Breaks Down, But a Surprise Comeback vs Dogecoin is Brewing

Meme Coins Price Prediction SHIB Shiba inu
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
SHIB vs DOGE pair flips bullish – Shiba Inu price prediction now hints at a 214% rally toward $0.00001900 soon.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758638116-shiba-inu-price-prediction

A rare signal on Binance shows that Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for a comeback – supporting a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

The SHIB/DOGE trading pair, which compares SHIB’s strength to Dogecoin, just bounced off a key support level after weeks of decline.

This could mean that traders are starting to favor SHIB again, which often happens before a strong price move.

shib/doge price chart

Shiba Inu has quietly been gaining ground on Dogecoin, even after DOGE’s recent ETF listing.

If the SHIB/DOGE pair breaks out of its current downtrend channel, SHIB could surge toward $0.00001900 in the near term, offering a 58% upside.

Historically, this pair has reached much higher levels. A return to its all-time high would imply gains of up to 214% for SHIB, highlighting just how much room there is to run if momentum continues building.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Touches Key Support at $0.000012 – Next Leg Up About to Start?

The daily chart shows that Shiba Inu just hit a key support at $0.000012 from which the token has bounced strongly multiple times in the past.

If buying pressure accelerates at this point, this would confirm a bullish outlook.

shiba inu price chart

A break above $0.000015 would be the buy signal the market needs to propel SHIB and kick off the next leg up for this meme coin.

Market conditions remain favorable as the Federal Reserve just cut rates for the first time this year.

Moreover, altcoin season is now officially underway, creating the perfect setup for top meme coins like SHIB to lead the next wave of explosive rallies.

At the same time, newer tokens like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) are showing even more aggressive growth potential.

With nearly $2.5 million already raised in its presale, this high-octane project is gaining serious momentum – and early investors are positioning for what could be massive returns.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Embraces The Market’s Bullish Energy with 1000X Leveraged Trades

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a Shiba Inu wired on caffeine that has been staring at charts like there’s no tomorrow.

This meme coin runs on pure bull market vibes and only speaks in green candles.

maxi doge crypto presale

At the core of the project is the Maxi Fund, a program that will deploy up to 25% of the presale’s proceeds on high-risk/high-reward trades.

These positions will be dialed up with 1000X leverage to maximize exposure during altcoin season.

Maxi Doge thrives on risk. It has never heard of stop losses and knows nothing about risk management – this market is built for pumps and this Shiba knows it.

To buy $MAXI, simply head to the official Maxi Doge website and connect a compatible wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap crypto or use a regular bank card to check out.

Visit the Official Website Here
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-22 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 17:11:43
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Shiba Inu
SHIB
$0.0000
0.18 %
Shiba Inu

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,056,290,363,573
-4.64
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-22 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 17:11:43
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ‘Project Catalyst’ Heats Up With 1,600 Proposals – Ecosystem Boost Could Make ADA Skyrocket
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-23 20:21:48
Blockchain News
CZ Slams FT Over YZi Labs Funding Rumors: “Completely False” 
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-23 19:25:50
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors