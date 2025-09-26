BTC $109,645.39 -0.08%
Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?

Meme Coins Price Prediction SHIB Shiba inu
Over 7M SHIB burned in 24 hours as volume jumps 41% – Shiba Inu price prediction now hints at a looming supply shock.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758889456-shiba-inu-price-prediction-1

More than 7 million SHIB tokens have been burned in the last 24 hours, according to Shib Burn – a move that could support a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction as the token battles its latest downtrend.

SHIB’s deflationary model relies on regular burns, where tokens are permanently removed from circulation using transaction fees collected from trades.

While 7 million tokens may seem small compared to the massive 589.55 trillion total supply, every burn event helps ease selling pressure and reinforces long-term scarcity.

shiba inu token burns last 24 hours

In the past 7 days, SHIB has booked a 10.7% loss as cryptocurrencies as a whole have retreated following the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut rates by 25 basis points last week.

Other assets in the meme coin category, like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Pepe ($PEPE), have booked higher losses of 17% each. This indicates an ongoing correction that will probably bring late buyers to this bull market.

Trading volumes have jumped by 41% in the past 24 hours. If transaction volumes keep rising, this could lead to a higher burn rate that could further reduce the number of tokens in circulation.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Breaks Below Key Support – When Will It Recover?

This week’s selling spree has pushed SHIB to break its trend line support. As a result, the token could now be heading to retest the $0.000010 level before it begins to recover.

shiba inu price chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved below the 14-day moving average in the daily chart. This is usually interpreted as a sell signal.

Once SHIB hits that psychological threshold, we could expect an explosive move as market conditions still favor a bullish outlook for cryptos as a whole.

As altcoin season kicks off, meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) should outperform well-established tokens like BTC and ETH.

However, hidden gems like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) could deliver higher returns as this early crypto presale is still flying below the market’s radar.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Brings High-Leverage Trading to the Meme World

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that embraces the typical hype that comes with bull markets.

maxi doge crypto presale

Instead of offering traditional utility, $MAXI doubles down on culture. Holders get an entry ticket to Community Alpha, an idea hub where retail traders can share insights and compare strategies.

The token also fuels weekly competitions and themed challenges (like Max Gains and Max Ripped), where top ROI hunters can earn rewards and climb the leaderboard.

In addition, the Maxi Fund allocates up to 25% of the presale’s proceeds to the most promising tokens of this cycle with 1000X leverage to max out results. As its powerful community-centered ideas gain popularity, the demand for this meme coin should skyrocket.

To buy $MAXI, simply head to the Maxi Doge website and link an Ethereum-compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Website Here
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,963,239,387,826
-6.69
Trending Crypto
More Articles

Blockchain News
Tennessee Couple Ordered To Pay Almost $7 Million In Crypto Trading Fraud Scheme
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-27 00:00:18
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 26 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-26 22:35:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
