Shiba Inu Price Prediction: New Vision Revealed by SHIB Leader – Big Changes You Need to Know

SHIB’s leader just laid out a bold roadmap – Shiba Inu price prediction heats up as the meme coin prepares for big changes.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 2, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Shiba Inu team, led by SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama, has unveiled a new vision for the Doge-based meme coin, which is expected to propel a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

In the latest edition of the “Shy Speaks” podcast series, the SHIB leader spent almost 4 hours discussing major changes coming to the SHIB ecosystem.

🎙️ Shy Speaks SHIB



All 8 episodes are now streaming — a full 3 hours 55 minutes of unfiltered Shytoshi Kusama.



From Karma and Shibarium’s dev stack to meme culture, Oscar, FHE privacy, and the Hoichi bridge — every conversation dives deep into the future of decentralization.… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) September 1, 2025

The new visions include Shibarium’s dev stack, Shiba Inu meme culture expansion to the Asian market, FHE privacy, and the Hoichi bridge.

Kusama Unveils How Shibarium Could Solve SHIB’s Scalability Issues

Shibarium is a Layer 2 blockchain solution built on top of the Ethereum network, designed to address the scalability issues that have hindered the growth of the Shiba Inu ecosystem since its inception.

High gas fees and slow transaction speeds on the Ethereum network have hindered the adoption and usability of Shiba Inu’s decentralized applications (dApps), such as ShibaSwap, limiting their potential to attract and retain new users.

All of these ongoing developments have seen bullish Shiba Inu price predictions resurface.

Crypto analyst JavonTM1 recently revealed that $SHIB (Shiba Inu) has printed a bullish pattern in a regular bull divergence with the MACD Histogram.

$SHIB (Shiba Inu) CONFIRMS a BULLISH PATTERN in a Regular Bull Divergence with the MACD Histogram!



What this suggests is a major bullish reversal back to the upside which can consist of an over 163% move back into the $0.00003s and that may only be the start.



As prices continue… https://t.co/9knIszPr40 pic.twitter.com/iGwNoiP4H2 — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) September 1, 2025

When this happens, it is usually a signal for a major bullish reversal back to the upside, which could bring about an over 163% move back into the $0.00003 range, which was last seen exactly a year ago.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Double-Bottom Formation Points to 22% Price Surge

On the technical front, the SHIB 4H chart highlights a critical technical setup around the $0.00001183 support level, which has repeatedly acted as a strong floor.

The price has recently formed a new double-bottom pattern at this support, echoing a similar setup from August that resulted in a sharp 21% rally.

The RSI is climbing steadily, now around 54, suggesting momentum is tilting toward the bulls without being overextended.

Source: TradingView

If this structure plays out, the double-bottom breakout projection points toward $0.00001519, implying a potential 22% upside move from current levels.

For this scenario to hold, SHIB needs to maintain strength above $0.00001183 and ideally build momentum with a break of near-term resistance around $0.000013.

Sustaining the above support increases the likelihood of an upward move toward the $0.00001519 target in the short term.

Is Maxi Doge the Next 1000x Presale Everyone’s Talking About?

Every bull run brings a few standout tokens – and Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about.

This fast-rising meme coin blends the energy of Dogecoin with a powerful use case: a high-leverage crypto fund that aims to deliver massive upside for holders during this market cycle.

Launched at just $0.00025, the presale has already raised over $1.75 million, and the price has started climbing – now sitting at $0.000255.

The earlier you buy, the better your entry.

And with presales like this often selling out fast, waiting too long could mean missing out on the lowest price.

To buy early, you can visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet (such as Best Wallet).

You can use crypto or a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.