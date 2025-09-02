BTC $111,462.66 3.07%
Industry Talk

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: New Vision Revealed by SHIB Leader – Big Changes You Need to Know

price analysis SHIB Shiba inu
SHIB’s leader just laid out a bold roadmap – Shiba Inu price prediction heats up as the meme coin prepares for big changes.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Shiba Inu team, led by SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama, has unveiled a new vision for the Doge-based meme coin, which is expected to propel a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

In the latest edition of the “Shy Speaks” podcast series, the SHIB leader spent almost 4 hours discussing major changes coming to the SHIB ecosystem.

The new visions include Shibarium’s dev stack, Shiba Inu meme culture expansion to the Asian market, FHE privacy, and the Hoichi bridge.

Kusama Unveils How Shibarium Could Solve SHIB’s Scalability Issues

Shibarium is a Layer 2 blockchain solution built on top of the Ethereum network, designed to address the scalability issues that have hindered the growth of the Shiba Inu ecosystem since its inception.

High gas fees and slow transaction speeds on the Ethereum network have hindered the adoption and usability of Shiba Inu’s decentralized applications (dApps), such as ShibaSwap, limiting their potential to attract and retain new users.

All of these ongoing developments have seen bullish Shiba Inu price predictions resurface.

Crypto analyst JavonTM1 recently revealed that $SHIB (Shiba Inu) has printed a bullish pattern in a regular bull divergence with the MACD Histogram.

When this happens, it is usually a signal for a major bullish reversal back to the upside, which could bring about an over 163% move back into the $0.00003 range, which was last seen exactly a year ago.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Double-Bottom Formation Points to 22% Price Surge

On the technical front, the SHIB 4H chart highlights a critical technical setup around the $0.00001183 support level, which has repeatedly acted as a strong floor.

The price has recently formed a new double-bottom pattern at this support, echoing a similar setup from August that resulted in a sharp 21% rally.

The RSI is climbing steadily, now around 54, suggesting momentum is tilting toward the bulls without being overextended.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: New Vision Revealed by SHIB Leader – Big Changes You Need to Know
Source: TradingView

If this structure plays out, the double-bottom breakout projection points toward $0.00001519, implying a potential 22% upside move from current levels.

For this scenario to hold, SHIB needs to maintain strength above $0.00001183 and ideally build momentum with a break of near-term resistance around $0.000013.

Sustaining the above support increases the likelihood of an upward move toward the $0.00001519 target in the short term.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
