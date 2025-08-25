ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025

Author Ahmed Balaha Author Ahmed Balaha About Author Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 25, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Despite the current market dip and some bearish chatter around lately, ChatGPT version 5 remains confident in the big potential for XRP, especially with its growing utility, as well as meme coins like Pepe and Shiba.

Ethereum just hit a massive milestone, reaching an all-time high of $2,950, making waves as the leader among altcoins. Following this surge, Ethereum-based meme coins like Pepe and Shiba saw a noticeable spike in volume and price before dipping back again.

With even Trump launching his own memecoin, ChatGPT is taking all these factors into account and still expects a bullish outlook for altcoins, particularly XRP, Pepe, and Shiba.

Pepe Meme Coin: ChatGPT Predicts Explosive Gains Targeting 3X By The End Of The Year

ChatGPT predicts PEPE to hit around $0.00002–$0.00003 by the end of 2025. This is about 2-3x of the current price.

At first glance, it might seem a bit far-fetched, but when you dive deeper into the chart and consider the overall bullishness around Ethereum, it starts to look more likely than not.

Memecoins are known for their wild swings, and PEPE already hit an all-time high of $0.000024, which happened when ETH was just at $3,900.

Source: PEPEUSD / TradingView

The PEPE chart shows it’s stuck in a triangle pattern, gearing up for a possible breakout. The nearest resistance is at 0.000012, which PEPE has tried to break several times but hasn’t succeeded yet.

If it finally breaks through, expect a big rally. The RSI is sitting at 42, leaning toward oversold, which could mean it’s about to flip.

Shiba Inu: ChatGPT Predicts Strong Finish to 2025 After a Rollercoaster Year

After being one of the most underperforming memecoins this year, Shiba Inu might finally be ready for a strong finish to 2025.

Shiba Inu is no exception and felt the same effects from the Ethereum pump as Pepe. The volume surge and price pump show there’s still hope for SHIB to spark another rally. Especially after a disappointing year, with SHIB down over 20% in the last 365 days, this could be the start of a rebound.

Source: SHIBUSD / TradingView

The constant accumulation phase around the 0.00001 and 0.00012 levels is really boosting hopes for a Shiba Inu breakout. The nearest resistance is at 0.00013, and it’s been struggling to break through that for a while.

The RSI is sitting at 44, getting close to oversold territory, and while volume is still low, it tends to surge whenever ETH makes a move. If SHIB gets the push it needs to break that resistance, expect a solid upside toward ChatGPT’s targets.

XRP (Ripple): ChatGPT Predicts 2x Rally To End The Best Year For XRP

2025 has been a breakout year for XRP, winning its long battle against the SEC and breaking past $1. It’s up 400% over the last year, and according to ChatGPT, this momentum is set to continue.

XRP is gaining momentum, with more people using its network. The latest boost is Gemini’s XRP credit card. An ETF launching in October seems likely, making these predictions more promising. The chart also backs this outlook.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

The chart projects that an end-of-year rally could take XRP all the way to $10 if the market stays strong. The volume is picking up, and there’s room for growth if the price can hold above $2.90. The potential move toward $10 is clear in the long term, but it needs to break resistance at $3.66 first.

Utility coins are always at the core of the market, pulling in the big money. That’s why Snorter is getting so much love from whales right now, and the presale hype is off the charts.

Snorter Presale: Pulling The Real Money, Still Early?

Whales love jumping on fresh projects for quick gains, and the Snorter presale is made for that hustle. This bot’s a straight-up monster, quick, secure, and runs smoothly through Telegram. It auto-flips and mirrors wallets with zero hassle.

No BS, no dodgy stuff—just a clean trading setup. It’s built for the wild crowd, so you can dive into coins like Trump, Pepe, or Fartcoin without wasting any time.

With just a 0.85% fee, MEV protection, honeypot scans, 131% APY staking, and free tokens just for holding, everything’s in one place. No need to juggle platforms anymore.

SNORT is still in presale, but it’s already heating up. It has raised over $2 million and is holding strong at $0.099. Get in now before the price shoots up and the market goes wild.

Fast forward, and it’s already over $3.4 million in presale, with SNORT eyeing even more growth. It’s giving traders the edge in a game where speed’s everything.

Head to the Snorter Presale website to follow smart investors and join the presale. You can make your purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or even a credit card.