Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Millionaire Crypto Trader Predicts Parabolic Meme Coin Boom – $1 Just the Start for SHIB?

Millionaire trader calls the beginning of meme coin season – Shiba Inu price prediction now eyes a 156% rally and beyond.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 11, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Trader Unipcs, a well-known pseudonymous figure who made waves by getting in early on Bonk (BONK), recently predicted that meme coins are about to go “parabolic” – boosting the bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

This includes SHIB, which remains the second-largest meme coin by market cap and could be one of the main beneficiaries in the coming weeks.

Unipcs highlighted in an X post that Solana meme coins may be the most benefited during this cycle but claimed that he expects a big move across all assets within this category that will leave many bears “sidelined and in pain.”

His top picks for the cycle were $FARTCOIN, $USELESS, and $BONK, as he believes these three offer the highest upside potential in the near term.

However, Shiba Inu remains the indisputable “second in command” in the meme coin segment with a market cap of $7.7 billion, distantly followed by Pepe ($PEPE).

More exotic tokens like Bonk ($BONK) are still trading below $2 billion. This makes Shiba Inu (SHIB) an obvious candidate to benefit if meme coin season kicks off as Unipcs predict.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 156% Gain Ahead if SHIB Surpasses the $0.000015 Mark

The SHIB price has broken out above a descending triangle pattern, a classic bullish signal that supports a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction and opens the door to potentially significant upside ahead.

A bullish breakout above $0.00001500 would confirm SHIB’s shift in trend, pushing it above the 200-day EMA, a key trendline resistance, and a major supply zone.

Such a move could pave the way for an explosive rally toward the recent swing high of $0.00003400 – representing a potential 156% gain from current levels.

Momentum is building behind the move, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recently flashing a buy signal after crossing above its 14-day moving average.

While $1 remains a distant milestone, continued ecosystem updates, token burns, and rising adoption could gradually bring that target closer over time.

And as market interest in meme coins accelerates, early-stage tokens like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) are quietly gaining traction – positioning themselves for outsized returns if the broader trend continues.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Aims to Send Degens to Valhalla as Altcoin Season Heats Up

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is the ultimate bull market mascot – a Shiba Inu that runs on pure caffeine and refuses to acknowledge that red candles even exist.

The Maxi Fund takes 25% of the presale loot and fires it straight into the spiciest tokens of the cycle, juiced with 1000X leverage because playing safe is for boomers. If it dips, Maxi doubles down – that’s the whole vibe.

No risk management, no stop-loss, just good vibes and green candles. Maxi isn’t here to trade carefully – he’s here to yeet his way out of mom’s basement and drag the community with him.

If you want in before the next leg up, hit the Maxi Doge website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet ).

You can use crypto or a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.