Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB's Most Explosive Setup in Years

Meme Coins Price Prediction Shiba inu
alling wedge and $300M in volume fuel ETF hopes – Shiba Inu price prediction now teases a 680% rally.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Shiba Inu may be lagging behind other meme coins this week, but that could change fast. One powerful technical pattern is flashing green, and rising trading volumes suggest the tide is already turning — favoring a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

With the Dogecoin ETF now live and drawing investor attention to the meme coin sector, SHIB could be next in line.

Speculation is mounting that major asset managers may soon target Shiba Inu for its own ETF listing, setting the stage for a major rally.

The Shiba Inu community is one of the strongest in the market and its ecosystem has also expanded significantly to incorporate a proprietary decentralized exchange (DEX), a layer-2 chain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), games, and more.

As altcoin season progresses and more ETFs hit the market, it is highly likely that top tokens like SHIB will play catch-up with peers like Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Coin (BNB) to make a new all-time high.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Could Jump by 680% If This Pattern Plays Out as Expected

The daily chart reveals that SHIB has been forming a classic falling wedge pattern since early 2024. This bullish structure often signals an explosive breakout.

Right now, SHIB is pressing against the upper boundary of this wedge. With market sentiment turning favorable and momentum building, a breakout appears imminent.

Trading volumes have surged in recent days, consistently holding between $200 million and $300 million — a range that typically accompanies major trend reversals.

Combined with this technical retest, SHIB looks poised to push above the $0.00001500 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained in a steady uptrend and currently sits above 50, reinforcing the case for continued strength. A breakout above $0.000017 would likely confirm a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction, unlocking upside targets of $0.000035 and even $0.0001.

That would represent a 680% surge for the second-largest meme coin.

But while SHIB prepares for liftoff, early investors are turning their attention to Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a high-potential presale that’s already raised $2 million and could leave legacy meme coins in the dust once it hits major exchanges.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): The Meme Coin Going All-In With 1000x Leverage

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that fully embraces the ‘up only’ attitude that typically comes with crypto bull markets.

This dog-themed token is what happens when a Shiba Inu takes too many Red Bulls for breakfast and stares for too long at price charts.

Through the Maxi Fund, the project will allocate up to 25% of the presale’s proceeds on the most promising tokens. The size of these positions will be boosted by using 1000X leverage to reap the highest returns as the market keeps pumping.

To join the $MAXI presale early, simply head to the Maxi Doge official website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap crypto or use a bank card to invest.

Bitcoin News
BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
2025-09-17 15:24:19
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Press Releases
The First XRP ETF Is About to Launch, with REX-Osprey and Solmining Providing New Opportunities for US Investors
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
