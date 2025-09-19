Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years

Falling wedge and $300M in volume fuel ETF hopes – Shiba Inu price prediction now teases a 680% rally.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Shiba Inu may be lagging behind other meme coins this week, but that could change fast. One powerful technical pattern is flashing green, and rising trading volumes suggest the tide is already turning — favoring a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

With the Dogecoin ETF now live and drawing investor attention to the meme coin sector, SHIB could be next in line.

Speculation is mounting that major asset managers may soon target Shiba Inu for its own ETF listing, setting the stage for a major rally.

Here's a list of all the coins that have futures on Coinbase = eligible for spot ETF-ization pic.twitter.com/8hIo95GebT — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 17, 2025

The Shiba Inu community is one of the strongest in the market and its ecosystem has also expanded significantly to incorporate a proprietary decentralized exchange (DEX), a layer-2 chain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), games, and more.

As altcoin season progresses and more ETFs hit the market, it is highly likely that top tokens like SHIB will play catch-up with peers like Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Coin (BNB) to make a new all-time high.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Could Jump by 680% If This Pattern Plays Out as Expected

The daily chart reveals that SHIB has been forming a classic falling wedge pattern since early 2024. This bullish structure often signals an explosive breakout.

Right now, SHIB is pressing against the upper boundary of this wedge. With market sentiment turning favorable and momentum building, a breakout appears imminent.

Trading volumes have surged in recent days, consistently holding between $200 million and $300 million — a range that typically accompanies major trend reversals.

Combined with this technical retest, SHIB looks poised to push above the $0.00001500 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained in a steady uptrend and currently sits above 50, reinforcing the case for continued strength. A breakout above $0.000017 would likely confirm a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction, unlocking upside targets of $0.000035 and even $0.0001.

That would represent a 680% surge for the second-largest meme coin.

