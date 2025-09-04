Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Chainlink Partnership Unlocks Lending + Borrowing Across Chains – Massive Supply Shock Incoming

Shiba Inu just unlocked cross-chain lending with Chainlink – Shiba Inu price prediction now teases a massive supply shock ahead.

SHIB has become the first meme coin to support cross-chain lending, thanks to Chainlink’s interoperability protocol – a development that strengthens the current Shiba Inu price prediction by expanding its utility across ecosystems.

Earlier this week, Folks Finance, a lending protocol built on Algorand, announced that SHIB has been added to its portfolio of supported assets, enabling users to lend the token through its platform.

After turning $SHIB into a crosschain token with @chainlink CCIP, one of Chainlink's flagship projects has already adopted it.@FolksFinance has listed $SHIB in its crosschain lending markets, using CCIP to fix liquidity fragmentation.



This protocol has a total value locked of $184 million. According to its website, lending Shiba Inu tokens currently produces a 9.13% annual yield.

The ability to lend this token provides a source of passive income to holders and increases SHIB’s appeal to investors.

In the past 24 hours, SHIB has seen its price rise by 1.5%.

Paired with other initiatives like ShibBurn and the upcoming election of a Shiba Inu President – a proposal endorsed by the project’s top developers – the stage looks set for the next leg up for SHIB.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Could Deliver a 119% Gain Once It Steps Out of Consolidation

SHIB has been trading in a tight range, finding consistent support around $0.000012, even as it continues to form a series of lower highs – signaling ongoing price compression and a potential breakout setup.

As a result, a descending triangle has formed that could lead to a big explosive move if it can successfully break out.

A breakout above $0.00001400 could trigger a sharp rally toward $0.000026, representing a potential 119% gain in the near term.

While momentum indicators still reflect consolidation, the next decisive move will likely set the tone for SHIB’s trajectory in the coming weeks.

At the same time, a rising presale contender, Maxi Doge ($MAXI), is starting to grab attention.

