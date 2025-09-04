BTC $109,828.87 -2.13%
Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Chainlink Partnership Unlocks Lending + Borrowing Across Chains – Massive Supply Shock Incoming

SHIB Shiba inu
Shiba Inu just unlocked cross-chain lending with Chainlink – Shiba Inu price prediction now teases a massive supply shock ahead.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1756986332-shiba-inu-price-prediction

SHIB has become the first meme coin to support cross-chain lending, thanks to Chainlink’s interoperability protocol – a development that strengthens the current Shiba Inu price prediction by expanding its utility across ecosystems.

Earlier this week, Folks Finance, a lending protocol built on Algorand, announced that SHIB has been added to its portfolio of supported assets, enabling users to lend the token through its platform.

This protocol has a total value locked of $184 million. According to its website, lending Shiba Inu tokens currently produces a 9.13% annual yield.

The ability to lend this token provides a source of passive income to holders and increases SHIB’s appeal to investors.

In the past 24 hours, SHIB has seen its price rise by 1.5%.

Paired with other initiatives like ShibBurn and the upcoming election of a Shiba Inu President – a proposal endorsed by the project’s top developers – the stage looks set for the next leg up for SHIB.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Could Deliver a 119% Gain Once It Steps Out of Consolidation

SHIB has been trading in a tight range, finding consistent support around $0.000012, even as it continues to form a series of lower highs – signaling ongoing price compression and a potential breakout setup.

shiba inu price chart

As a result, a descending triangle has formed that could lead to a big explosive move if it can successfully break out.

A breakout above $0.00001400 could trigger a sharp rally toward $0.000026, representing a potential 119% gain in the near term.

While momentum indicators still reflect consolidation, the next decisive move will likely set the tone for SHIB’s trajectory in the coming weeks.

At the same time, a rising presale contender, Maxi Doge ($MAXI), is starting to grab attention.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Embraces This Market’s Bullish Vibes with 1000X Leveraged Trades

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum-based meme coin inspired by the Shiba Inu token that reignited meme coin mania. It follows in the pawprints of Dogecoin (DOGE) and fuels a new wave of tokens like Bonk (BONK).

maxi doge crypto presale

Maxi isn’t here to play it safe. It laughs at red candles, ignores “risk management,” and believes the charts only point one way – up.

The mission? Ride this cycle hard and finally escape mom’s basement in style.

With the Maxi Fund, up to 25% of presale cash gets thrown straight into spicy tokens, cranked up with wild leverage to squeeze the most out of every move.

No fear. No stop losses. No boring caution.

Only green vibes allowed. $MAXI holders get a cut of the action as this reckless energy flows back into the community.

Investors have poured $1.8 million into this token already.

To get invovled, visit the official Maxi Doge website, connect your wallet (Best Wallet works great).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Visit the Official Website Here

