Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Bullish Golden Cross Appears – SHIB Could 10x Your Money From Here

A bullish golden cross has formed on SHIB charts – Shiba Inu price prediction now teases a breakout that could 10x your money.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

SHIB has shown surprising strength during the latest market dip, posting smaller losses than many other tokens – and a new buy signal on the hourly chart now supports a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

Over the past 30 days, SHIB is down just 11.6%, compared to much steeper drops of 41% for Bonk (BONK) and 29% for Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) in the same timeframe.

In the last 24 hours, trading volume has jumped 118% to $361 million, representing 5% of SHIB’s circulating supply – a sign of renewed activity and interest.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Explosive Move Expected and 152% Upside Potential Ahead

Looking at the daily chart, this move to a key support has been confirmed as SHIB is approaching the $0.000012 level.

This level has acted as a cushion twice already and seems quite relevant as it has acted as both support and resistance in the past.

We could expect a bullish breakout of the descending triangle shown in the chart first, followed by a trend line break above $0.00001500 that could trigger a stronger move toward $0.000030.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows an ongoing consolidation. This range-bound trading often precedes a strong move once the market has made a decision on which direction the price will move next.

This bullish move for SHIB implies a 152% upside in the near term.

Maybe it won’t 10x this week, but the latest price action clearly supports a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

