Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Billions in SHIB Suddenly Vanish From Exchanges – What Are Holders Preparing For?

Billions in SHIB vanish from exchanges – Shiba Inu price prediction turns bullish as whales quietly load up.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 17, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

As the crypto market drops again, Shiba Inu holders are pulling billions of tokens off exchanges, adding fuel to a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

On Wednesday alone, 263 billion SHIB, worth around $2.6 million, were moved into cold storage, according to data from CryptoQuant.

This shift suggests that many investors are buying the dip and choosing to hold, rather than panic sell.

While SHIB has still dropped 9% in the past 24 hours, this drop in exchange supply may have helped ease some of the pressure.

Trading volumes have also surged, showing that interest remains high as holders position for what could come next.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Bullish Reversal Setup Hints at 980% Move

SHIB is trading within a long-standing falling wedge pattern, a classic bullish reversal signal, and is now eyeing a dramatic move upward based on historical price action.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is climbing out of oversold territory, showing that buyers are stepping in after last week’s flash crash.

This pattern suggests that if SHIB flips the $0.00001300 resistance, the next leg up could push toward $0.00003200 before testing the final psychological barrier at $0.00004567.

From there, a clean breakout could send SHIB to the $0.0001 mark – a staggering 980% upside from current levels.

As meme coin interest returns, the search for the next SHIB-level opportunity is already underway.

One early-stage presale gaining traction is Maxi Doge ($MAXI), which has raised over $3.6 million in its presale by offering fresh utility and humor tailored to today’s meme coin crowd.

Unlike SHIB, MAXI is still under the radar – but with momentum building fast, that may not last much longer.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is Building a Community of Like-Minded Degen Traders

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is what you get when you mix a Shiba Inu with too many Red Bulls. This Ethereum meme coin fully embraces retail traders’ “up only” attitude and rallies an entire community around it.

Through fun trading contests and forums, $MAXI holders will get to share their best ideas with other degens and compete for rewards and bragging rights by showcasing their ROI.

Moreover, the Maxi Fund allocates up to 25% of the presale’s proceeds to promising tokens. The project will use this extra money to keep investing in marketing to make $MAXI known to the world.

It was the power of the community that pushed Dogecoin to the top.

Once cryptos shake off the latest wave of negative momentum, $MAXI has potential to rise to lead the pack out of mom’s basement.

To buy $MAXI and join the pump, head to the official Maxi Doge website and connect an Ethereum wallet like Best Wallet .

You can swap USDT or ETH or use a bank card to complete the transaction.