Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Anonymous Whale Withdraws 500 Billion SHIB From Exchange – Meme Coin Season Starting Now

Meme Coins Price Prediction Shiba inu
500B SHIB moved off exchange in one shot – Shiba Inu price prediction points to whales betting on meme coin season.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Whales are loading up on SHIB again, adding weight to a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction as the token sees renewed attention from deep-pocketed investors.

One major wallet just withdrew over 500 billion SHIB to cold storage – a classic sign of long-term accumulation.

Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that wallet 0x2…B0c6 now holds 510.4 billion SHIB, worth around $6.7 million.

The timing is notable, as the transfer came just ahead of the upcoming launch of the first Dogecoin ($DOGE) ETF in the U.S. by REX-Osprey – a move that could ignite fresh momentum across the meme coin market.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Offers 155% Upside Potential If This Happens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has started to pull back after touching key trend line resistance at $0.00001450.

This opens the door for a potential retest of that level from above, turning former resistance into support.

The $0.00001200 zone is now the main support to watch.

A strong bounce from this level could trigger a rally toward $0.00001750, and eventually push SHIB back to its $0.00003400 swing high.

That would represent a 155% upside potential from current levels.

A confirmed breakout above trend line resistance would likely signal the start of SHIB’s next major leg up.

This week’s expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve could act as the catalyst.

Markets are anticipating a 25 basis point drop in the Federal Funds Rate – a move that typically sends investors chasing higher-yield opportunities.

Among them, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is gaining traction, with early buyers betting it could explode as meme coin season heats up.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Is This Cycle’s Hidden Gem – $2.2M Raised In Just a Couple of Weeks

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is what you get when you mix a Shiba Inu, a six-pack of energy drinks, and zero risk management.

Built on Ethereum, this meme coin channels pure bull-market chaos — the kind where the phrase “number go up” isn’t just a saying, it’s a lifestyle.

Degens already see $MAXI as the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu-level meme machine.

The Maxi Fund will pour 25% of presale cash into hunting down moon-shot tokens — and crank the leverage dial to 1000x just because it can.

No fear. No stop-loss. Just green candles as far as the chart goes. That’s MAXI’s entire trading philosophy.

To get involved, visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet)

You can swap crypto or a bank card to complete your transaction in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Ethereum News
Ethereum Treasuries Set to Outperform Bitcoin and Solana as DAT Shakeout Looms: Standard Chartered
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-15 19:46:32
Blockchain News
Base Now “Exploring” a Network Token – Is a Massive Airdrop Imminent?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-15 19:34:09
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
