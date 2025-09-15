Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Anonymous Whale Withdraws 500 Billion SHIB From Exchange – Meme Coin Season Starting Now

500B SHIB moved off exchange in one shot – Shiba Inu price prediction points to whales betting on meme coin season.

Whales are loading up on SHIB again, adding weight to a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction as the token sees renewed attention from deep-pocketed investors.

One major wallet just withdrew over 500 billion SHIB to cold storage – a classic sign of long-term accumulation.

Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that wallet 0x2…B0c6 now holds 510.4 billion SHIB, worth around $6.7 million.

The timing is notable, as the transfer came just ahead of the upcoming launch of the first Dogecoin ($DOGE) ETF in the U.S. by REX-Osprey – a move that could ignite fresh momentum across the meme coin market.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Offers 155% Upside Potential If This Happens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has started to pull back after touching key trend line resistance at $0.00001450.

This opens the door for a potential retest of that level from above, turning former resistance into support.

The $0.00001200 zone is now the main support to watch.

A strong bounce from this level could trigger a rally toward $0.00001750, and eventually push SHIB back to its $0.00003400 swing high.

That would represent a 155% upside potential from current levels.

A confirmed breakout above trend line resistance would likely signal the start of SHIB’s next major leg up.

This week’s expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve could act as the catalyst.

Markets are anticipating a 25 basis point drop in the Federal Funds Rate – a move that typically sends investors chasing higher-yield opportunities.

Among them, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is gaining traction, with early buyers betting it could explode as meme coin season heats up.

