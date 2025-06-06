BTC $104,840.09 2.25%
ETH $2,499.35 -1.99%
SOL $149.41 1.54%
PEPE $0.000011 1.13%
SHIB $0.000012 1.01%
DOGE $0.17 2.13%
XRP $2.17 1.23%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.90
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 39 Trillion SHIB Held at Crucial Level – SHIB Holders Should Watch Out

Meme coin Price Prediction Shiba inu
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
In this Shiba Inu price prediction, we analyze on-chain metrics and recent price action to uncover the key levels that could signal SHIB’s next major move.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1749215956-shiba-inu-price-prediction

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gone down by 7.4% in the past week and currently sits at $0.00001237 as rising tensions between the United States and China on the trader front have managed to spook investors.

The latest decline has managed to push this meme coin’s year-to-date losses to 41.5% again.

Trading volumes in the past 24 hours have surged by nearly 78% as the sell-off intensified yesterday afternoon.

shiba inu on chain data

On-chain data indicates that a significant amount of tokens are held by investors are held by investors with a cost basis ranging from $0.000012 to $0.000013.

Hence, this may be a heavily defended price zone where trading volumes may skyrocket. This favors a bullish Shiba Inu price forecast in the near term as bulls will do their best to keep their positions afloat and in green territory to avoid a long squeeze.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can the #ShibArmy Keep the Price Above $0.00001200?

The #ShibArmy, the community that backs this meme coin, is one of the strongest in the crypto space. Its social media accounts are followed by millions and more than 1.5 million accounts hold $SHIB at press time.

In addition, the project recently launched the ShibaDAO – a decentralized governance entity that has effectively surrendered the project’s reins to the community.

If the army closes ranks at this point, they could manage to keep the price up through a concerted effort.

shiba inu price prediction

The daily chart shows that SHIB broke its trend line support in the past few days and has also dropped below its short-term exponential moving averages (EMAs).

The price has found support at $0.00001200 for now and rose strongly during the Asian session as bulls seem determined to hold their ground at this level.

SHIB could be pushed to retest its former trend line support from below. If it rejects it, we could draft a Shiba Inu price prediction of $0.00001050 as this is the nearest area where the token has found support after a bearish breakout below $0.00001200.

This meme coin’s upside potential seems capped at the moment. However, Bitcoin’s path to new all-time highs has been paved lately.

One meme coin stands to gain if BTC rises to $125,000 in the next few weeks. BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is the name of one of the hottest crypto presales of the year. Its innovative rewards system tied to the performance of the top crypto has attracted nearly $7 million from investors already.

BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) Hands Out Rewards Every Time Bitcoin Hits a Price Milestone

BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is a fun and innovative way to profit from Bitcoin’s rally to new heights.

btc bull token presale

The reward mechanism is quite simple. Starting at a baseline price of $100,000, a new reward will be unlocked for every additional $25,000 that BTC adds to its price.

The first milestone is set at $125,000, at which point a portion of BTCBULL’s circulating supply will be burned. Next up, once the price rises to $150,000, token holders will receive a direct Bitcoin airdrop.

To buy this meme coin and start generating passive income once Bitcoin reaches new milestones, head to the BTC Bull Token website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
Press Releases
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 June – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Tight Range Forms – $5 Breakout Could Be Hours Away 
2025-06-05 16:22:32
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Shiba Inu
SHIB
$0.0000
1.01 %
Shiba Inu
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,391,577,859,448
0.24
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
Press Releases
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 June – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Tight Range Forms – $5 Breakout Could Be Hours Away 
2025-06-05 16:22:32
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
Labubu Meme Coin Shows Brands Merging With Blockchain, But Will The Token Catch On?
Rachel Wolfson
Rachel Wolfson
2025-06-06 18:48:48
Features
Musk vs Trump: Why Did Bitcoin Fall… And Will It Fall Further?
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-06-06 17:24:26
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors