Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is a SHIB Collapse Coming? 2 Trillion Tokens Flood Exchanges
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Over 2 trillion tokens have hit exchanges throughout May, combined with a developing bear flag pattern, this shift threatens bullish SHIB price forecasts and signals caution ahead.
While most altcoins have continued their rise since the mid-April market bottom, Shiba Inu has been sidelined in the “best crypto to buy” conversation, falling over 20% throughout May.
Data from Santiment shows that the Shiba Inu supply on exchanges has increased from 139 trillion to $141 trillion over the past month in what appears to be a new uptrend.
With fewer traders adopting a HODL strategy, the SHIB price may be subject to higher levels of volatility as more turn to short-term speculative trading.
SHIB Price Analysis: What Do These Traders Know?
This strategy shift comes amid a bearish flag pattern, developing since the mid-April market bottom—a potential brief pause before the bearish momentum continues.
The month-long price decline has pushed a retest of the pattern’s lower support, a key level that could give way to a pattern breakdown.
If breached, SHIB risks a 60% decline to the 1.618 Fibonacci level at $0.0000058, potentially wiping out all of its 2024 gains.
Momentum indicators currently hang in the balance. The RSI trends sideways just below the neutral 50 mark at 46—sellers dominate, but not decisively.
The MACD also widens its lead above the signal line after a recent golden cross, although only marginally, it supports the formation of a longer-term uptrend despite short-term bearishness.
In the near term, the 0.618 Fib level at $0.000013 is a key support to watch.
A strong bounce could send the SHIB price up 35%, back toward the flag’s upper resistance around $0.00002, invalidating the pattern if it breaks out above.
Bullish Sentiment is Returning – Here’s How to Take Advantage
Any trader hedging their risk likely features Bitcoin as a major part of their portfolio, especially as “safe-haven” assets like gold and BTC continue to outperform altcoins.
But, while Bitcoin provides stable gains, it often sacrifices upside potential—that’s where Bitcoin Bull (BTCBULL) comes in, offering a fresh way to capitalize on BTC tailwinds.
True to its name, Bitcoin Bull ties its tokenomics to Bitcoin’s price growth in a deflationary model.
The project burns tokens and distributes BTC airdrops whenever Bitcoin reaches key milestones—starting at $125,000 and triggering new rewards for every $25,000 climb thereafter.
With some analysts forecasting highs of $1M this cycle and BTC finally back on the recovery path, $BTCBULL could become a Bitcoin Maxi’s best friend.
With over $6.5 million raised in its ongoing presale, the project is already gaining strong momentum—potentially due to its 62% APY on staking that rewards early investors for holding.
You can keep up with Bitcoin Bull on X and Telegram.
To buy $BTCBULL and benefit from its rising momentum, visit the official Bitcoin Bull website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).
You can invest using crypto or a bank card.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin Is the “Easiest Way to Get Rich” – Even 0.01 BTC Could Be Life-Changing
- Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin Is the “Easiest Way to Get Rich” – Even 0.01 BTC Could Be Life-Changing
- Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025