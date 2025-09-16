BTC $116,482.20 0.86%
ETH $4,481.76 -0.51%
SOL $237.76 1.78%
PEPE $0.000010 2.22%
SHIB $0.000013 1.40%
DOGE $0.26 1.30%
XRP $3.04 1.30%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.57
Cryptonews Ethereum News

SharpLink Expands Buyback to 1.94M Shares, Holds ETH Worth $3.86B

Ethereum Joseph Chalom SHARPLINK
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
What Is Ethereum

SharpLink Gaming Inc., one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum, has announced the repurchase of 1 million shares of its common stock.

The shares were bought at an average price of $16.67 as part of the company’s ongoing buyback program, launched in late August 2025.

Buyback Momentum Builds

The latest purchase brings SharpLink’s cumulative repurchases to 1,938,450 shares since the program began earlier this month.

Executives say the decision reflects their view that SharpLink stock remains undervalued and that buybacks represent the best method of delivering value to shareholders in current market conditions.

As of September 14, 2025, the company reported a net asset value (NAV) of $3.86 billion, or approximately $18.55 per fully diluted share, and confirmed it had no outstanding debt obligations.

Ethereum Strategy Deepens

SharpLink’s balance sheet is increasingly defined by Ethereum. Since adopting a dedicated treasury strategy on June 2, the company’s total ETH holdings have grown to 838,152 coins, now valued at $3.86 billion. Nearly all of those assets are staked, generating steady revenue.

Cumulative staking rewards have reached 3,240 ETH in just over three months, while SharpLink’s ETH concentration ratio has climbed to 3.97—a 98% jump since June. Management said that the rising concentration demonstrates the company’s conviction in Ethereum’s role at the center of the digital asset economy.

“Ethereum Is the Cornerstone”

Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink, shares the long-term vision underpinning the strategy. He explains that stock buybacks and ETH accumulation remain complementary goals:

“Ethereum is rapidly emerging as the cornerstone of the digital asset economy, with momentum accelerating as institutions announce tokenization across stocks and funds, regulators provide greater clarity across global markets, and central banks prepare for easing monetary policy,” Chalom said.

“By expanding our ETH concentration, we are reinforcing our commitment to align the long-term interests of SharpLink, Ethereum, and our shareholders, while showcasing how digital assets can be responsibly and strategically deployed to drive meaningful value creation,” adds Chalom.

Outlook

SharpLink expects to continue repurchasing shares, funded by cash on hand, revenue from staking activities, or alternative forms of financing, depending on market conditions.

With ETH holdings approaching $4 billion and shareholder returns front and center, the company is positioning itself as a bellwether for corporate digital asset adoption.

The ‘MicroStrategy of Ethereum’

SharpLink has been compared to Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, which famously accumulated billions of dollars in Bitcoin. This comparison has followed SharpLink since it began deploying its capital into ETH.

“Saylor has demonstrated that over a multi-year period, you can have a public company that buys a crypto asset and that company can trade at a premium in value,” Chalom told Cryptonews in an interview.

“We are trying to do a very similar thing with Ethereum, which is to be a public treasury, raise capital from investors, buy Ethereum, and allow investors to participate in three things: capital appreciation, staking yield, and supporting the ecosystem,” Chalom said.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$4,482
0.51 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,251,622,927,090
-0.74
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
SharpLink Activates $1.5B Buyback, Repurchases 1M Shares as $SBET
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-09 12:51:08
Ethereum News
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-19 17:26:52
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors