BTC $110,164.38 0.63%
ETH $2,688.99 5.62%
SOL $178.43 1.94%
PEPE $0.000014 2.10%
SHIB $0.000014 1.73%
DOGE $0.22 1.89%
XRP $2.34 1.21%
ETH Gas (gwei) 6.91
Cryptonews Finance News

Sharplink Deal: Consensys Fuels $425M PIPE, Shares Rocket 468% on ETH Bet

ConsenSys Ethereum SHARPLINK
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Ethereum Price Prediction: Technical Breakout at $2,520 Targets $2,745 Resistance—What Is Next for ETH in June?
Ethereum Price Prediction: Technical Breakout at $2,520 Targets $2,745 Resistance—What Is Next for ETH in June?

SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has landed a $425 million private investment in a public equity deal, with blockchain leader Consensys Software Inc. leading the charge in a major move for the sports betting and iGaming company. Shares of SharpLink Gaming skyrocketed by 468% following the announcement on May 27.

As part of this latest move, the company said it plans to adopt Ethereum as its primary treasury reserve asset, marking a landmark moment for crypto’s integration into the balance sheets of public companies.

The PIPE agreement includes the purchase of over 69 million shares of common stock at $6.15 per share (or $6.72 for certain management participants), and is expected to close around May 29, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

The capital raise also featured participation from prominent crypto venture firms and ecosystem leaders, including ParaFi Capital, Electric Capital, Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, and others.

Joseph Lubin to Join Board as Chairman

As part of the deal, Joseph Lubin, Founder and CEO of Consensys and Co-Founder of Ethereum, will become Chairman of SharpLink’s Board of Directors upon closing.

The collaboration reflects Consensys’ growing push to bring Ethereum deeper into corporate finance strategies, leveraging its ecosystem expertise in decentralized finance, identity, and infrastructure.

“This is a significant milestone in SharpLink’s journey and marks an expansion beyond our core business,” said Rob Phythian, Founder and CEO of SharpLink. “On closing, we look forward to working with Consensys and welcoming Joseph to the Board.”

“This is an exciting time for the Ethereum community. I am delighted to work with Rob and the team to bring the Ethereum opportunity to public markets,” said Lubin.

ETH Becomes Treasury Reserve Asset

Proceeds from the offering will be used to acquire ETH as a long-term treasury reserve, pending general corporate and working capital needs.

This makes SharpLink one of the first U.S.-listed companies in the iGaming and sports betting space to commit to Ethereum as a reserve strategy, potentially indicating a broader adoption trend among digital-native companies. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the deal.

The securities are being issued via private placement under exemptions from SEC registration and are subject to resale restrictions, with a registration rights agreement in place for future compliance.

SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Consensys

In February, the SEC agreed to end its lawsuit against crypto company Consensys as the federal regulator halted its regulation-by-enforcement approach to digital assets, according to Consensys co-founder Joseph Lubin.

In an X post published on the afternoon of February 27, Lubin announced that the SEC and his blockchain software firm agreed “in principle” to formally halt the litigation, with the regulator set to file a stipulation in court that will “effectively close the case.”

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$2,689
5.62 %
Ethereum
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,601,913,798,502
3.36
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Hits $2,550 Alongside Bitcoin Surge — Is Their Price Connection Getting Stronger?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-05-24 13:16:57
Ethereum News
Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Can Be a Financial Lifeline Amid Cashless Concerns
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-05-26 12:24:34
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors