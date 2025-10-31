BTC $109,830.57 -0.86%
ETH $3,845.27 -1.75%
SOL $185.46 -4.49%
PEPE $0.0000065 -5.47%
SHIB $0.0000098 -2.14%
DOGE $0.18 -3.31%
XRP $2.48 -3.31%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX Was ‘Never Insolvent’ — Here’s What Happened In His View

FTX Sam Bankman-Fried SBF
"There have always been enough assets to repay all customers—in full, in kind—both in November 2022, and today," Bankman-Fried wrote.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX always had enough assets to repay customers, claiming the exchange faced a liquidity crunch rather than a true balance sheet gap, and that current recoveries prove his point.

In a document dated Sept. 30, 2025, Bankman-Fried and his team contend the $8b owed to customers at the time of FTX’s Nov. 2022 bankruptcy “never left.”

He writes that customers will get between 119% and 143% of what they were owed at the time of FTX’s bankruptcy, with about 98% already repaid 120%. After covering $8b in claims and $1b in legal fees, the estate still holds around $8b. The document states, “In fact, FTX was never insolvent.”

“There have always been enough assets to repay all customers—in full, in kind—both in November 2022, and today,” Bankman-Fried wrote.

SBF Portrays FTX Collapse As A Classic Bank Run Triggered By Panic Withdrawals

He frames the collapse as a classic run on the bank. Withdrawals spiked to billions in days, the paper says, while the company sought asset sales and financing and continued to generate trading fees. The authors claim deals were in motion to bridge the shortfall by late Nov. 2022 and that customer withdrawals were resuming.

The narrative disputes the bankruptcy team’s early statements about shortfalls. It argues FTX and Alameda assets exceeded liabilities in 2021 and through mid-2022, and that the estate’s own Jan. 2023 materials showed assets roughly equal to or above customer claims as of the filing date.

Further, SBF and his team blame subsequent decisions in bankruptcy for value erosion and the long delay in payouts.

Solana, Sui And Anthropic Cited As Assets That Soared After FTX Liquidations

Bankman-Fried’s camp points to asset sales they say were poorly timed. Stakes in tokens and private companies are listed with what the authors call materially higher estimated values today.

They cite Solana, Sui and Anthropic among positions that would have been worth far more if held through the market rebound, while alleging insider-favored pricing and heavy professional fees drained the estate.

They also criticize dollarized payouts. Creditors are receiving the US dollar value of their crypto as of Nov. 11, 2022, not the coins themselves. The paper argues this approach denies customers the upside from the subsequent rally, and says the years long wait compounded the gap between petition date prices and current levels.

FTX Once Valued Above $30B Before Rapid Unraveling In 2022

Context matters. FTX was once valued above $30b with more than a million users.

Its fall followed revelations about intertwined risk between the exchange and Alameda, a rush of withdrawals and a failed rescue.

After a 2023 trial, Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven counts, and in March 2024 received a 25-year sentence with an $11b forfeiture, a judgment he is appealing.

The estate has said it maximized recoveries, pointing to asset monetization and litigation wins that funded rising payout projections. Creditors, especially smaller account holders, have focused on speed and certainty of cash, even if that meant giving up crypto upside.

Shareholders, by contrast, are recovering only a fraction of invested capital.

FTX Recovery Sets Rare Precedent For Crypto Bankruptcies Worldwide

For crypto markets, near full recovery of customer funds based on petition-date values marks a rare outcome in a major exchange collapse. The debate over whether repayments should have been made in crypto instead of dollars, and whether the estate sold assets too early, will remain a case study in how to unwind a trading platform during a volatile bull cycle.

Bankman-Fried’s document seeks to recast that history. “The answer is they never left,” it says of customer funds, and it concludes that FTX could have paid everyone in 2022 if control had not shifted to external counsel and the court process.

The courts will decide if that claim holds up, yet the size of the recoveries has already shifted how insolvency is understood in crypto collapses.

Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
2025-10-30 04:32:40
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of LTC, ADA, XRP for November 2025
2025-10-29 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,890,485,324,557
-1.44
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
2025-10-30 04:32:40
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of LTC, ADA, XRP for November 2025
2025-10-29 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Coinbase Scoops 2,772 BTC in Q3, Profits Surpass Wall Street Estimates
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-31 05:45:25
Blockchain News
Asia Market Open: Bitcoin Steadies Near $109K As Wall Street Gains On Strong Tech Earnings
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-31 04:43:04
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors