Coinbase Scoops 2,772 BTC in Q3, Profits Surpass Wall Street Estimates

Coinbase’s transaction revenue rose to $1 billion for the third quarter, 2025.
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Last updated: 
Coinbase

Crypto exchange behemoth Coinbase has reported a net income of $432.6 million for Q3 2025, over a fivefold increase from $75.5 million in the same period last year.

Coinbase’s transaction revenue rose to $1 billion for the three months ended September 30, up from $572.5 million in 2024. Per Reuters, the surge follows “heightened volatility” in the crypto market, which boosted trading volumes.

“Our institutional trading revenues grew over 120% in the quarter,” said Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas. According to Haas, the new white-glove service for advanced traders has seen a strong traction.

We had a strong Q3 at Coinbase due to “continued progress on our Everything Exchange vision,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Thursday to investors. He added that the profits have shown notable strength across derivatives products.

The total crypto trading volume on centralized exchanges surged 7.58% to $9.72 trillion in August, per CoinDesk research. This marked the highest monthly volume of 2025.

Coinbase Buys $300M Worth BTC in Q3, Plans to Accumulate More

The company has continued to expand its Bitcoin stash in the third quarter. Coinbase’s Bitcoin holdings grew by 2,772 BTC in Q3, Armstrong wrote on X. “And we keep buying more,” he said as a part of its “Everything Exchange” strategy.

The detailed Q3 report said that Coinbase now holds a total of 14,548 BTC, worth $1.6 billion.

“We consider our crypto assets held for investment and certain crypto assets held as collateral as other liquidity resources available to us,” the report read. “In Q3, we increased our bitcoin holdings by $299 million, driven by weekly purchases, for our crypto investment portfolio.”

Besides, Coinbase also custodies Bitcoin for top asset managers that offer spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Growth Driven by Stablecoins

Coinbase Q3 results noted that subscription revenue, including stablecoin revenue and blockchain rewards, increased 34.3% year-on-year to $746.7 million.

The exchange noted that the majority of stablecoin demand comes from outside the US, expanding dollar dominance globally.

Further, Coinbase’s partnership with Circle continued to yield results as USDC’s market cap hit $74 billion – highest level to date.

“Payments are clearly the next big use case for crypto,” said Armstrong. “Coinbase is well-positioned for this with USDC, new partnerships, in-app payments, and our new Coinbase One Card.”

Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
