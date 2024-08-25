Russian Stock Exchange Denies Reports it Is About to Launch State-run Crypto Exchange

Saint Petersburg Currency Exchange says it does not have any plans to provide “services related to cryptocurrencies.”

Author Tim Alper Author Tim Alper About Author Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 25, 2024 07:30 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

A major Russian stock exchange has denied reports that it is on the verge of launching a state-run crypto trading platform.

Earlier this week, unnamed insiders reportedly told major Russian news outlets that the Saint Petersburg and Moscow exchanges were ready to roll out crypto exchange services.

But in a statement on its website, the Saint Petersburg Currency Exchange (SPVB) stated that it does not have any plans to provide “any services related to cryptocurrencies.”

Russian Stock Exchange: We Have No Crypto Plans

The SPVB said it was responding to “reports in a number of media outlets.” And it refuted claims that it has any “plans” in place regarding crypto.

“The reports that appeared in a number of media outlets that the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange plans to become one of the platforms for trading crypto assets are not true. Our approved development strategy is focused on developing our own products and services in the money and stock markets. They do not involve the provision of any services related to cryptocurrencies.” Saint Petersburg Currency Exchange

However, it appears that there is no smoke without fire. Senior Moscow politicians have been talking up the idea of launching a state-run crypto exchange for the past few weeks.

This follows the approval of laws that will, from September 1, legalize industrial crypto mining and green-light the use of crypto as a payment tool in international trade.

The SPBV is also seeking a new head of anti-money laundering operations with crypto skills. The exchange posted a vacancy on the Headhunter (HH) recruiting site.

The posting reads that the new hire will be responsible for “developing AML/CFT rules for “transactions with digital financial assets and cryptocurrencies.”

A job posting for a position at the Saint Petersburg Exchange. The posting specifies that the new hire will help create rules for cryptoasset transactions. (Source: HH.ru/Screenshot)

Alternatives for a ‘National Crypto Exchange’

Meanwhile, should plans to roll out national crypto exchanges in Moscow and St. Petersburg come to naught, other regions appear keen to step in.

Business Online quoted Yakov Tenilin, the founder of the crypto project Crypto-Polygon, as stating that the Republic of Tatarstan’s IT Park has a plan in place.

The park is supported by Tatarstan’s Ministry of Digital Development of Public Administration, Information Technology, and Communications.

Tenilin said Tatarstan-based entities had already created a “digital platform for a national crypto exchange.”

Tatarstan on a map of Russia. Source: TUBS [CC BY-SA 3.0]

He also claimed that the exchange was ready to “start working at any moment, and had been “tentative named” the “Tatarstan National Crypto Exchange.” Tenilin said:

“In Russia, cryptocurrency is not a means of payment. The latest legislation confirms this to be the case. So the best thing we can do is to control the inflow and outflow of cryptocurrency to and from Russia.”

The crypto industry insider said that the exchange would help boost transparency. He explained:

“As soon as customers want to convert cryptocurrency into fiat rubles, they will have to do this through a designated crypto exchange. Then, it will be clear what you have received, and how much tax you should pay.”

The Tatarstan government is also reportedly discussing the launch of a “regional crypto mining operator.”

China blasted the US for sanctioning Chinese companies with links to Russia and said it “will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard” their interests https://t.co/7yfdwGIrC3 — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) August 25, 2024

Tenilin said that this operator would allow “large industrial companies based in Tatarstan” to “conduct cross-border payments in cryptocurrency.”

Reports circulating on Friday, August 23 claimed that Russian stock exchanges were planning to launch stablecoins pegged to the Chinese yuan and other BRICS nations’ fiats.

Statement from the TON Community



Following the recent news related to the Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov, we want to assure everyone that the TON community remains strong and fully operational.



As a community committed to freedom of speech and decentralization, we stand firmly… — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) August 24, 2024

The Russian finance ministry has stated that it is particularly keen on launching a state crypto exchange.

Miners and senior banking officials are also involved in talks with the government as politicians look for a solution.