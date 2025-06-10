BTC $109,340.38 3.38%
ETH $2,671.04 7.02%
SOL $157.92 4.51%
PEPE $0.000012 8.06%
SHIB $0.000012 3.60%
DOGE $0.19 4.84%
XRP $2.28 1.99%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.18
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Russian Crypto CEO Charged in $530M Laundering Fraud – Here’s What Happened

Crypto fraud DOJ Russia
Iurii Gugnin faces a 22-count indictment of wire fraud, violation of US sanctions and export controls, and money laundering.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Russian crypto CEO charged

New York federal prosecutors have arrested and arraigned the Russian CEO of Miami-based crypto platform Evita for orchestrating a $530 million fraud scheme.

The Russian national used his crypto company, Evita, to funnel $530 million of overseas payments via US banks and crypto platforms, the DOJ release noted. Further, the accused moved the money to aid sanctioned Russian banks.

Iurii Gugnin faces a 22-count indictment of wire fraud, violation of US sanctions and export controls, and money laundering.

“The defendant is charged with turning a cryptocurrency company into a covert pipeline for dirty money, moving over half a billion dollars through the U.S. financial system to aid sanctioned Russian banks and help Russian end-users acquire sensitive U.S. technology,” Assistant Attorney General Eisenberg said in the statement.

Russian Sanctioned Sberbank, VTB Bank, Sovcombank, Tinkoff Were Evita’s Clients

Gugnin allegedly hid the source and purpose of transactions, prosecutors noted. Under the guise of crypto startup Evita, he served as a financial intermediary to sanctioned Russian entities through illicit transactions, FBI New York Assistant Director in Charge Raia, noted.

“Gugnin’s alleged scheme manipulated our nation’s financial infrastructure to benefit our nation’s adversaries.”

Furthermore, his clients included sanctioned Russian financial institutions, such as Sberbank, VTB Bank, Sovcombank, Tinkoff, and the state-owned energy company Rosatom.

Between June 2023 and January 2025, Gugnin used Evita to process over 80 invoices, digitally erasing the identities of Russian recipients. The accused purportedly routed funds using USDT and USDC stablecoins.

A WSJ article published last September, profiled Gugnin as one of the high-net-worth renters in Manhattan, paying $19,000 per month for an apartment.

Gugnin Knew He Was Breaking the Law

Per the DOJ, the accused was aware that he was breaking the law through various web searches, including queries like “how to know if there is an investigation against you” and “money laundering penalties US.”

He also reportedly visited pages like “am I being investigated?” and “what are the best ways to find out if you’re being investigated.”

Gugnin was arrested on Monday and if convicted, he would face a jail term of up to 30 years on the bank fraud counts; 20 years for the wire fraud, money laundering; 10 years for failure to implement an effective AML program and 5 years for conspiracy to defraud the US financial system.

Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pepe by the End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Tether
USDT
$1.0005
0.07 %
Tether
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,544,368,427,577
3.17
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pepe by the End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
South Korea Unveils Digital Asset Bill Allowing Stablecoin Issuance, Crypto Stocks Rally
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-06-10 06:00:33
Blockchain News
Japanese Financial Giant SBI Pours $50M into Circle Stock, Betting Big on USDC
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-06-10 05:12:57
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors