BTC $104,379.71 -0.83%
ETH $2,539.41 -0.15%
SOL $152.91 -2.11%
PEPE $0.000011 -1.72%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.30%
DOGE $0.19 -1.19%
XRP $2.16 -0.53%
ETH Gas (gwei) 5.34
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Russia Explores Using Crypto for Grain Export Payments to Bypass Sanctions

Adoption Regulation Russia
The Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg) reportedly said it is working with the Bank of Russia to evaluate digital asset-based payment solutions for grain exports
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Russia Explores Using Crypto for Grain Export Payments to Bypass Sanctions

Key Takeaways:

  • Russia is exploring crypto payments for grain exports to bypass sanctions and SWIFT restrictions.
  • The initiative aligns with BRICS efforts to reduce reliance on Western financial systems.
  • Russia’s central bank now allows qualified investors limited access to crypto-linked derivatives under strict conditions.

Russia is exploring ways to use cryptocurrencies to settle grain export payments, as the country looks to bypass Western sanctions and modernize its trade infrastructure.

On June 2, the Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg) reportedly said it is working with the Bank of Russia to evaluate digital asset-based payment solutions for grain exports.

Irina Zhachkina, RusAg’s First Deputy CEO, described cryptocurrencies as a “convenient alternative instrument” for cross-border payments, especially as sanctions continue to limit Russia’s access to traditional financial systems.

Sanctions Squeeze Russia’s Grain Exports as SWIFT Access Tightens

Russia’s grain exporters have been squeezed by restrictions on logistics, shipping insurance, and the SWIFT banking network.

These limitations have made it increasingly difficult for Russian companies to conduct transactions in U.S. dollars or euros.

Cryptocurrencies, with their decentralized architecture, are emerging as a potential workaround.

The move builds on Russia’s prior experience using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) to settle oil trades with China and India.

Russia’s crypto initiative also fits into a broader de-dollarization push among BRICS nations.

President Vladimir Putin recently proposed a BRICS grain exchange and a cross-border payment system using alternative currencies or digital assets.

The initiative aligns with efforts across emerging markets to reduce reliance on Western-controlled financial systems.

Several BRICS members, including China and Brazil, have expressed interest in blockchain-based payments for commodities trading.

A crypto-based grain settlement system could provide BRICS countries with a resilient, sanction-resistant payment mechanism — and set an example for broader adoption in global trade.

While the concept is gaining momentum, implementation remains in early stages. Regulatory hurdles, volatility in crypto markets, and resistance from some trade partners could slow progress.

Legal questions also remain about how crypto-based grain transactions would be taxed, reported, and enforced under international trade law.

Russia Allows Limited Crypto Derivatives Trading for Qualified Investors

Last week, Russia’s central bank announced that it is allowing qualified investors limited access to crypto-linked financial products.

Under the new guidance, banks and financial firms can offer derivatives and securities tied to cryptocurrency prices, though these products must be non-deliverable and settled in fiat.

The Bank of Russia emphasized a cautious approach, requiring institutions to fully cover exposures and set strict risk limits.

The central bank also plans to introduce formal regulations over the next year to address volatility risks linked to crypto markets.

While the move marks a shift in Russia’s stance, direct crypto purchases remain off-limits.

The government is also considering a pilot framework that would permit select investor groups to conduct crypto transactions in a highly controlled environment.

In April, the Finance Ministry and the central bank began laying the groundwork for a state-run crypto exchange.

The new platform, operating under Russia’s experimental legal regime for financial innovation, will serve only “super-qualified” investors.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,384,418,621,198
-4.78
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
DefaiCon Istanbul to Spotlight DeFi and AI Agents at Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025
2025-06-02 15:53:27
Bitcoin News
Czech Minister Steps Down, Opposition Calls for Govt to Resign Over $46M in BTC ‘Donated’ from Convicted Criminal
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2025-06-02 15:21:23
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors