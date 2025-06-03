BTC $105,366.72 1.15%
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Slams Stocks and ETFs, Bets on Silver With 3X Gains Potential in 2025

Bitcoin Gold silver
Kiyosaki predicts that billions of investors will flee traditional markets this year as stocks, bonds, and real estate tumble.
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Slams Stocks and ETFs, Bets on Silver With 3X Gains Potential in 2025

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling Rich Dad Poor Dad series, is warning that a historic market crash is on the horizon, and he’s betting big on silver as the standout opportunity of 2025.

Key Takeaways:

  • Robert Kiyosaki warns of a historic market crash and predicts a rush into gold, silver, and Bitcoin.
  • He believes silver could triple in 2025, calling it the biggest bargain compared to stocks and ETFs.
  • Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to hit $180K–$200K this year and $1 million within the next decade.

In a recent post on X, Kiyosaki predicted that billions of investors will flee traditional markets this year as stocks, bonds, and real estate tumble.

“Do not say I didn’t warn anyone,” Kiyosaki wrote. “As predicted in my book Rich Dad’s Prophecy (2013), the biggest crash in history is coming. I am afraid that crash time is now and through this summer.”

Kiyosaki Predicts Billions Will Flee to Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin This Summer

However, Kiyosaki sees opportunity amid the turmoil, predicting that billions of dollars will flow into gold, silver, and Bitcoin as stock, bond, and real estate markets crash this summer.

Of the three, Kiyosaki is most bullish on silver. He believes the metal could triple in price in 2025 and break its all-time high of nearly $50 per ounce.

“The biggest bargain today is silver,” he wrote. “In 2025, silver may 3x. The better news is silver is still 60% under all-time highs… still about $35… while gold and Bitcoin are at or near all-time highs.”

Kiyosaki also made it clear he’s avoiding paper assets like ETFs.

“Tomorrow I am going to my local gold and silver dealer and trading fake money for real silver… no ETFs… the biggest bargain today.”

At the time of writing, silver (XAG) is trading at $34.60 per ounce.

Last month, Kiyosaki endorsed Bitcoin as the “easiest way to get rich” in today’s economic environment.

At the time, he urged followers to consider even fractional ownership of the digital asset.

“Why everyone is not buying and holding Bitcoin is beyond me,” he wrote. “Even 0.01 of a Bitcoin is going to be priceless in two years… and maybe make you very rich.”

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Sees $1M Bitcoin by Next Decade

A longtime advocate of hard assets, Kiyosaki sees Bitcoin as a modern hedge against inflation and a tool for preserving wealth over time.

In his latest prediction, Kiyosaki said he “strongly believes” the Bitcoin price will reach $180,000 to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Over the next decade, he sees BTC at $1 million, gold at $30,000 per ounce, and silver at $3,000.

Notably, Kiyosaki is not the only one expressing confidence in Bitcoin’s future.

As reported, Shunyet Jan, Head of Derivatives at Bybit, has projected that Bitcoin could reach $125,000 by the end of Q2 if current trends persist.

Likewise, crypto analyst Scott Melker has said he believes Bitcoin could surge to $250,000 by the end of 2025, driven by institutional demand and a maturing market structure.

Trending Crypto
