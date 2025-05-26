BTC $110,196.29 0.99%
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin Is the “Easiest Way to Get Rich” – Even 0.01 BTC Could Be Life-Changing

Adoption Bitcoin bitcoin acquisition
“Even 0.01 of a Bitcoin is going to be priceless in two years… and maybe make you very rich,” he said.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Key Takeaways:

  • Robert Kiyosaki called Bitcoin the “easiest way to get rich.”
  • He urged even small-scale ownership like 0.01 BTC.
  • Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2035.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again endorsed Bitcoin, calling it the “easiest way to get rich” in today’s economic environment.

In a post shared Sunday night, Kiyosaki urged followers to consider even fractional ownership of the digital asset.

“Why everyone is not buying and holding Bitcoin is beyond me,” he wrote. “Even 0.01 of a Bitcoin is going to be priceless in two years… and maybe make you very rich.”

Bitcoin is Approaching the ‘Banana Zone’

Kiyosaki warned that with only 2 million BTC left to be mined, the price is poised to enter what macro investor Raoul Pal calls the “Banana Zone” — a phase of explosive growth driven by scarcity and demand.

He advised followers not to be “yellow bananas,” but instead to open their eyes and minds by following thought leaders like Michael Saylor, Anthony Pompliano, and platforms like Bitcoin Zella, which promote the long-term value of decentralized money.

The comments came as Bitcoin traded around $109,600, rebounding after a brief dip linked to global trade tensions.

Prices stabilized following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to delay a threatened 50% tariff on European Union goods, which offered short-term relief to financial markets, including digital assets.

Kiyosaki’s post adds to a growing list of statements he’s made over the years in support of Bitcoin.

On May 10, he criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve by quoting former Congressman Ron Paul, who equated central bank interest rate controls with “price fixing” and likened them to Marxist-style economic intervention.

Echoing Paul’s views, Kiyosaki warned that fiat currencies and central banking mechanisms breed systemic dishonesty and undermine individual freedom.

He encouraged people to protect their wealth by holding decentralized, non-government assets such as Bitcoin, gold, and silver.

“Fake money leads to dishonest leaders and corruption in everyday life,” Kiyosaki wrote. “Get on your own decentralized gold, silver, and Bitcoin standard.”

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Sees $1M Bitcoin by Next Decade

A longtime advocate of hard assets, Kiyosaki sees Bitcoin as a modern hedge against inflation and a tool for preserving wealth over time.

In his latest prediction, Kiyosaki said he “strongly believes” the Bitcoin price will reach $180,000 to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Over the next decade, he sees BTC at $1 million, gold at $30,000 per ounce, and silver at $3,000.

Notably, Kiyosaki is not the only one expressing confidence in Bitcoin’s future.

As reported, Shunyet Jan, Head of Derivatives at Bybit, has projected that Bitcoin could reach $125,000 by the end of Q2 if current trends persist.

Last week, crypto analyst Scott Melker said he believes Bitcoin could surge to $250,000 by the end of 2025, driven by institutional demand and a maturing market structure.

Trending Crypto
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.
Read More
