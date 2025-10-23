Republic Technologies Raises $100 Million to Expand Validator-Backed Ethereum Treasury

Author Hongji Feng
Last updated: October 23, 2025

Republic Technologies Inc. has arranged a $100 million secured convertible note facility with a leading institutional investor to strengthen its Ethereum operations and increase its ETH reserves. The financing carries 0% interest and opens with a $10 million tranche.

In a statement shared with Cryptonews.com, the company said over 90% of the proceeds will be used to acquire ETH that will support validator and attestation infrastructure.

How Republic Technologies Allocates Funding

The structure of the facility removes mark-to-market collateral requirements, which prevents margin calls and provides additional capital flexibility. Republic added that similar facilities in the market typically charge 8–10% interest and require greater collateral coverage.

Unlike firms that hold digital assets as passive balance-sheet items, Republic integrates its ETH treasury with operational validator infrastructure that generates attestations to secure Ethereum.

This would create an income-producing treasury model that links blockchain participation with financial returns. The company refers to this integrated system as “DAT++,” which connects ETH holdings with validator-driven earnings.

Republic also employs structured ETH accumulation methods called “Synthetic Mining.” According to the company, these strategies have generated weekly returns near 1.75%, equivalent to annualized returns of 80% to 100%.

The firm said it is partnering with QCP Capital to design and execute these strategies and continues to onboard validator infrastructure providers to broaden income channels.

Republic Technologies is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with @FalconXGlobal, a leading digital asset prime brokerage, to provide ETH liquidity and execution support as we advance our validator infrastructure and ETH-denominated treasury. https://t.co/2goET1QfkF — Republic Technologies (@republictech_io) September 12, 2025

Intensifying Crypto Treasury Competition

Chief Executive Officer Daniel Liu said his professional background in energy and infrastructure influenced Republic’s approach. “When introduced to Ethereum infrastructure and ETH treasury strategies, many recognized parallels to oil decades ago—as a foundational asset with outsized potential,” Liu said.

By directly linking ETH holdings to validator operations, Republic positions its treasury as an active component of Ethereum’s ecosystem, showing a growing trend among companies seeking yield and operational exposure rather than static asset storage.

As the competition intensifies, the next stage could see crypto treasuries functioning more like digital infrastructure funds, using ETH and other network assets not just for liquidity reserves, but as productive resources that reinforce the systems they operate within.