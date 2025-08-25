BTC $112,836.08 -1.29%
Ethereum Is Digital Fuel Powering the Next Financial Era, Says Crypto Treasury CEO

Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Ethereum

Key Takeaways:

  • Ethereum’s recent outperformance has reignited interest in its role as infrastructure, particularly among structured treasury firms.
  • Republic Technologies’ strategy focuses on yield through validators and derivatives rather than speculative accumulation.
  • CEO Daniel Liu views Ethereum as a functional asset, distinct from Bitcoin’s store-of-value positioning.

Ethereum has outperformed major tokens in recent weeks, with its ETH/BTC ratio climbing from 0.025 to nearly 0.04—an over 40% gain. Stablecoin volumes, validator activity, and tokenization pilots are intensifying on the network, while major institutions explore deployment options amid growing regulatory clarity.

Ethereum’s position as the base layer for much of the crypto economy appears to be solidifying, even as market volatility persists.

In contrast to the speculation-driven spikes of earlier cycles, this phase is influenced by legal frameworks and infrastructure development. The GENIUS Act is paving the way for U.S. institutions, while stablecoin regulations are progressing in Asia. As a result, Ethereum is increasingly perceived not just as a trading asset but as a comprehensive system.

Among the firms embracing that view is Republic Technologies, a publicly listed Ethereum treasury company led by CEO and co-founder Daniel Liu. Republic accumulates ETH and deploys it through validator networks and structured yield strategies. Liu, who worked on large-scale energy financing, believes Ethereum is not simply an asset—it’s infrastructure.

Ethereum Functions as Digital Fuel in a Financial Engine

With years of experience in energy finance, Liu draws parallels between Ethereum’s fee dynamics and traditional power markets. He likens validator incentives and gas pricing to demand-driven energy curves: costlier at peak usage, cheaper when demand drops.

“Ethereum is digital fuel,” Liu said. “It’s very similar to how oil powered the industrial age… gas fees, validators, everything in the infrastructure system depends on it.”

This analogy isn’t just theoretical. It shapes how Liu explains Ethereum’s utility to investors and institutions. “When I go talk to some of my old directors or colleagues from the energy industry, they really understand that it makes sense,” he said.

In Liu’s view, Ethereum is not trying to be digital gold like Bitcoin. It powers applications, including stablecoins, tokenization platforms, and DeFi protocols, similar to how energy supports industrial functions. That underlying utility, he argues, is what gives ETH long-term relevance.

Regulatory Clarity Is Catalyzing Ethereum’s Institutional Phase

Liu believes recent policy developments are unlocking Ethereum’s next growth phase. Chief among them is the GENIUS Act, a U.S. legislative effort that has introduced new clarity around stablecoins and digital assets.

“The GENIUS Act really removed [regulatory] blockers… it unlocked the floodgates for all this capital to come in,” he said.

He compares Ethereum’s current moment to Bitcoin’s breakout in 2017, when Wall Street began viewing BTC as a treasury asset, even if most institutions stayed on the sidelines.

For Ethereum, Liu argues, the difference is that its use cases are already operational. Stablecoins are built on it. Tokenized equities are testing it. Internal banking assets are being issued on it.

Though ETH and BTC still move in tandem, Liu argues Ethereum’s differentiated role is starting to matter. While Bitcoin remains a passive holding, Ethereum is being integrated into active systems—payment rails, liquidity networks, and validator infrastructure.

Republic Technologies Adopts a Yield-Focused ETH Strategy

Republic Technologies has structured itself around a simple principle: accumulate ETH and make it productive. The company acquires ETH through structured derivative strategies and runs it through validator networks operated by third-party partners.

The approach is modeled on Metaplanet, the Japanese company that took a similar path with Bitcoin. “We hope to have a very similar performance,” Liu said.

But he emphasized the company’s risk ceiling when it comes to native yield generation, saying, “We are not chasing double-digit on-chain yields.” Without taking “unnecessary risks,” the company is targeting a 6-8% annual return.

He believes that Ethereum treasuries, like public companies, will ultimately be judged on operational performance—how efficiently they accumulate ETH, how they manage validator returns, and how they protect downside exposure.

“Anyone looking at these treasuries long term will look toward those metrics,” Liu said.

Republic recently completed a restructuring and rebrand, and while Liu declined to preview future moves, he said partnerships and fundraising activity are in progress. “We want to protect our investors’ assets and our assets as much as possible,” he added.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do Ethereum treasuries differ from corporate BTC holdings like MicroStrategy’s?

ETH treasuries often involve active staking, validator operations, and derivatives, whereas BTC holdings are typically passive, held in cold storage.

Are validator partnerships a point of centralization risk for ETH treasuries?

Potentially. If too few third-party validators control large amounts of staked ETH, it could raise security and governance concerns for corporate treasuries.

How liquid are ETH treasury assets compared to traditional holdings?

ETH can be liquid but may face slippage or protocol-level constraints when staked or used in derivatives, unlike fiat or short-term bonds.

Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
