Last updated: September 18, 2025

The Stellar blockchain network is now being used by RedSwan Digital Real Estate, a FINRA-regulated digital securities marketplace and investment firm, to tokenize $100 million in commercial real estate assets.

The portfolio includes institutional-grade multifamily and hospitality properties, showing a transformative step in making real estate investing more accessible and liquid.

The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Unlocking Institutional-Grade Assets for All Investors

By using the Stellar’s blockchain infrastructure, RedSwan said it is opening the doors of institutional-quality real estate to a wider investor base. Tokens are minted through the company’s regulatory-compliant Token Studio, allowing fractionalized real estate securities to be distributed seamlessly across borders.

This model allows investors worldwide to participate in tokenized real estate opportunities with lower entry requirements, greater transparency, and 24/7 secondary market liquidity, explains RedSwan.

“The Stellar network’s architecture aligns perfectly with our mission to unlock real estate investing through blockchain,” said Edward Nwokedi, Founder and CEO of RedSwan.

Solving Traditional Barriers in Commercial Real Estate

Commercial real estate has historically been one of the most exclusive asset classes, typically reserved for institutional players. High minimum investments, limited liquidity, and opaque ownership structures restricted access for everyday investors.

RedSwan’s platform addresses these barriers by offering fractional, compliant security stock shares in premium properties. This reduces the financial barrier to entry while creating liquidity by enabling investors to buy and sell shares in a transparent, regulated marketplace.

A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Through Tokenization

According to RedSwan in North America alone, the real estate market represents an estimated $75 trillion in potential assets that could be unlocked through tokenization.

The firm explains Tokenization not only democratizes access but also streamlines efficiencies, allowing asset owners to connect with a global investor base at lower costs. This model creates a bridge between institutional real estate and everyday investors seeking stable, long-term returns.

Stellar’s Role in Real-World Asset Innovation

“Stellar is purpose-built for moving value quickly, securely, and reliably across borders, which is why it is the network of choice for so many real-world assets,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation.

“Tokenized real estate is a sector where the Stellar network can support innovation, and RedSwan’s tokenized offerings represent the kind of transformative use case the network was designed for,”adds Dixon.

By joining forces, RedSwan and Stellar said they are reshaping financial access—making institutional-grade real estate investment global, affordable, and efficient through blockchain technology.