Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?

Mantle's token price surges 12% to $1.39, fueled by its partnership with Bybit and new Coinbase futures listing, demonstrating strength amidst a weak broader market.

Author Jimmy Aki Author Jimmy Aki About Author Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 19, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Mantle ($MNT) has raced to $1.39 while rivals bled out, proving this isn’t another mindless pump. Behind the explosive move, strategic partnerships and major exchange moves are creating perfect conditions for a sustained breakout.

While technicals show tension at the $1.40 resistance, the fundamentals have shifted dramatically in Mantle’s favor. This could be the beginning of Layer 2’s next major awakening.

The collab nobody asked for just became the partnership everyone will regret ignoring: Bybit x Mantle. $MNT is igniting.



Here’s everything you need to know right now:



1. The market speaks



Since the partnership was announced on 5 August:



• $MNT price is up 50+ percent⁰

•… pic.twitter.com/XLbC71Sxvb — hoeem (@crypthoem) August 18, 2025

Mantle Network Experiences Growth Amid New Listings and Security Incident

The Mantle ($MNT) token has seen appreciable market activity corresponding with several ecosystem developments. A primary development is the introduction of a MiCA-compliant staking product on Bybit EU, allowing users to stake $MNT. The exchange also expanded its Mantle-linked offerings with a “Double Win” structured product.

The collab nobody asked for just became the partnership everyone will regret ignoring: Bybit x Mantle. $MNT is igniting.



Here’s everything you need to know right now:



1. The market speaks



Since the partnership was announced on 5 August:



• $MNT price is up 50+ percent⁰

•… pic.twitter.com/XLbC71Sxvb — hoeem (@crypthoem) August 18, 2025

The partnership with Bybit supports the Mantle network’s broader strategic vision, which has been dubbed Mantle 2.0. The initiative focuses on scaling adoption, enhancing network utility, and establishing the platform as a leading Layer 2 solution. Concurrently, $MNT was listed for futures trading on Coinbase International Exchange, broadening its availability to institutional traders.

The collab nobody asked for just became the partnership everyone will regret ignoring: Bybit x Mantle. $MNT is igniting.



Here’s everything you need to know right now:



1. The market speaks



Since the partnership was announced on 5 August:



• $MNT price is up 50+ percent⁰

•… pic.twitter.com/XLbC71Sxvb — hoeem (@crypthoem) August 18, 2025

Separately, the demand for Mantle’s structured institutional products remains high, as evidenced by the performance of the Mantle Index Four (MI4) Fund, which has recently surpassed $200 million in assets under management (AUM).

The collab nobody asked for just became the partnership everyone will regret ignoring: Bybit x Mantle. $MNT is igniting.



Here’s everything you need to know right now:



1. The market speaks



Since the partnership was announced on 5 August:



• $MNT price is up 50+ percent⁰

•… pic.twitter.com/XLbC71Sxvb — hoeem (@crypthoem) August 18, 2025

This period of ecosystem growth coincided with an unrelated security incident at the Turkish cryptocurrency exchange BtcTurk, which suspended withdrawals after detecting unauthorized outflows. Analysis of the event indicated that the theft involved various tokens across multiple blockchains, including MNT tokens on the Mantle network.

The collab nobody asked for just became the partnership everyone will regret ignoring: Bybit x Mantle. $MNT is igniting.



Here’s everything you need to know right now:



1. The market speaks



Since the partnership was announced on 5 August:



• $MNT price is up 50+ percent⁰

•… pic.twitter.com/XLbC71Sxvb — hoeem (@crypthoem) August 18, 2025

Following these events, the MNT token’s market price remained stable, showing no major depreciation immediately after the exchange incident was disclosed.

$MNT Volume Clusters Indicate Caution as Price Tests a Familiar Ceiling

While the fundamental developments provide a strong foundation for growth, volume, and market structure data reveal that the rally to $1.40 is encountering strong selling pressure.

This suggests a battle between long-term believers buoyed by the news and short-term traders taking profits at a known psychological level.

A closer look at the volume footprint reveals the first signs of tension at the top of $MNT’s recent rally.

Large buy imbalances dominated the tape throughout the move from $1.25 to $1.40, especially around the $1.28–$1.33 region, where bulls showed conviction with strong deltas and aggressive market buys.

However, that narrative began to shift near $1.38.

The collab nobody asked for just became the partnership everyone will regret ignoring: Bybit x Mantle. $MNT is igniting.



Here’s everything you need to know right now:



1. The market speaks



Since the partnership was announced on 5 August:



• $MNT price is up 50+ percent⁰

•… pic.twitter.com/XLbC71Sxvb — hoeem (@crypthoem) August 18, 2025

The most recent cluster data shows heavy absorption at the highs, with delta totals flipping negative, suggesting that while buyers continued to push, they were met with matching sell pressure.

One footprint bar had more than -327K in net delta just as the price stalled beneath resistance, hinting that a wall of supply has re-entered the market.

This development becomes more concerning when viewed in the context of the price structure.

On the 4-hour chart, $MNT is printing what appears to be a classic double top, with symmetrical highs at $1.40 and a neckline forming near the $1.30 level.

The collab nobody asked for just became the partnership everyone will regret ignoring: Bybit x Mantle. $MNT is igniting.



Here’s everything you need to know right now:



1. The market speaks



Since the partnership was announced on 5 August:



• $MNT price is up 50+ percent⁰

•… pic.twitter.com/XLbC71Sxvb — hoeem (@crypthoem) August 18, 2025

While price remains above the 20, 50, and 100 SMAs, the shape of recent candles, particularly the successive rejections with long upper wicks on lower timeframes, shows clear hesitation.

The 15-minute and 30-minute charts both display fading momentum on each retest of $1.38–$1.40, reinforcing the idea that bulls may be losing steam. This aligns with the RSI hovering just beneath overbought territory, currently around 65, and MACD lines beginning to flatten after a prior bullish cross.

To be clear, the broader trend remains intact for now, with all moving averages sloping upward and price still holding above support. However, when order flow begins to diverge from price action—especially at local tops—it often precedes volatility.

A clean break above $1.40 could invalidate the double top and extend the rally, but if the $1.30 neckline fails, the projected move could send $MNT back toward $1.05. The volume dynamics, combined with shifting candle behavior, suggest bulls must act decisively soon or risk ceding control.