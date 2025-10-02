PUMP Price Prediction: Key Indicator Just Flashed Green – PUMP is About to Explode Higher

Pump.fun just surged 32% in a week – Pump price prediction now teases a major rally after ARK Invest calls it “TikTok for Crypto.”

Pump.fun’s native token has jumped 32% in the past 7 days, and technical indicators now point to even bigger gains ahead, supporting a bullish Pump price prediction.

The surge follows a major spotlight from ARK Invest, which featured Pump.fun in its latest ARK Disrupt newsletter.

The ARK Research Institute described the platform as “TikTok for Crypto,” highlighting its new Livestreams feature that lets creators launch meme coins live and earn real-time income.

Some creators have already pulled in over $40,000 in a single day, setting a pace that could rival top streaming platforms like Twitch or YouTube.

With volume rising and institutional attention growing, the question now is whether PUMP can break through resistance and deliver the next major rally.

Here’s what the charts suggest.

PUMP Price Prediction: 77% Gain Ahead After Trend Reversal

PUMP is flashing clear signs of a bullish reversal after rebounding from its $0.0050 support. Trading volumes have surged above $750 million in the past 24 hours, which is close to one-third of its circulating supply and signals strong buying interest.

The token has also broken above its previous lower high, a technical shift that often marks the beginning of a sustained uptrend.

While a minor pullback to $0.0060 is possible, the breakout setup points to a potential rally toward $0.012, representing a 77% upside from current levels.

Momentum also favors bulls, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) now trending upward and holding above the mid-line.

As altcoin season heats up, capital is flowing into new projects that haven’t even been listed on exchanges yet.

One standout is Pepenode ($PEPENODE) that lets users build virtual mining rigs to earn meme coins.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Mining Possible With No Hardware Necessary

Mining cryptocurrencies no longer requires a big investment. Pepenode ($PEPENODE) has changed the game by introducing a fun game through which players can earn meme coins.

Players don’t need any hardware to launch their mining operation. Simply set up a virtual server and buy as many rigs as you want with your $PEPENODE tokens.

In addition, you can upgrade your rigs to increase their output.

Top miners will receive airdrops of tokens like Bonk ($BONK) or Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN).

Notably, the project has a deflationary twist – 70% of the $PEPENODE used for upgrades is burned every day.

The game’s potential is reflected by investors’ appetite for $PEPENODE. In just a few weeks, the community has poured nearly $1.6 million into this project.

To buy $PEPENODE early, simply head to the Pepenode official website and connect an Ethereum-compatible wallet like Best Wallet .

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest.

