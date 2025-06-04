Pump.fun Reportedly Prepping $1B Token Sale—Here’s What We Know So Far

Some community members speculated that the token will be launched in the next two weeks.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Author Sujha Sundararajan About Author Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 3, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Popular Solana-based meme coin generator Pump.fun could be launching its own token soon, unnamed sources told Blockworks. The platform is reportedly planning to raise $1 billion in a token sale at a $4 billion token valuation.

The token will be sold to both public and private investors, the report added. However, it was unable to confirm the timing of the token launch.

Pump.fun was launched in January 2024 with the goal of simplifying token creation on Solana. The platform has generated more than $700 million in total revenue since launching over a year ago, the report added.

Early this year, co-founder Alon Cohen denied any rumors about the launch of a potential Pump.fun token.

“I would advise not to listen to anything that didn’t directly come from Pump.fun,” he wrote on X, adding that the team is mainly focused on improving the product. He also hinted that it is “committed to rewarding its users properly.”

seeing rumors about a potential pump fun token – these are wrong



would advise not to listen to anything that didn’t directly come from @pumpdotfun



while the pump fun team has mainly been focused on improving the product in its 1-year history, the team has always been committed… — alon (@a1lon9) February 9, 2025

Pump.Fun Token Launch in 2 Weeks? Community Speculates

The report did not include whether the new token would be issued on Pump.fun. However, cues from X suggest that the token will be launched in the next two weeks, followed by airdrop for users.

BREAKING: @pumpdotfun launching $PUMP token in next 2 weeks.



– Airdrop for users confirmed as well



It's finally coming. — nextfuckingthing (@nextfckingthing) June 3, 2025

The crypto community showed mixed reactions, some being skeptical about the launch, while others showed optimism that the move would reignite Solana’s bullish ecosystem.

A New York entrepreneur, Nick O’Neil, said on X that Pump.fun has demonstrated its ability to successfully execute projects.

“At a $4 billion valuation, that would place them as one of the top 30 crypto tokens,” he said in a video. “This is a massive move. It’s honestly going to drive a ton of liquidity for them and they’re going to raise a ton of money.”

There’s also been a lot of controversy surrounding Pump.fun, from streaming disasters with potential suicides. Additionally, the platform also faced a cease and desist case from Burwick Law over 200+ IP-infringing meme coins.

Solana Dips 2%, Will it Sink Further?

On Tuesday, SOL gained nearly 7%, after breaking above $159 with strong volume. However, the token price dipped over 2%, as the news arrived, but has since recovered about half of the dip.

SOL is currently trading at $156.5 at press time, per CoinMarketCap data. Along with the price action, the total market cap of Solana reached $81.74 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.46 billion.

Solana seems to be preparing for a potential bullish breakout following a strong correction recently.