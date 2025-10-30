Pump.fun Price Prediction: PUMP Defies Market Skepticism With 38% Weekly Gains – Is An Altcoin Season Really Beginning?

PUMP jumps 38% this week as burns soar – Pump.fun price prediction now targets $0.0075 with altcoin season heating up.

PUMP is one of the few tokens that has booked a weekly gain across the entire market as a wave of bearish momentum hit ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. Meanwhile, ongoing token burns and solid leadership in the launchpad market favor a bullish Pump.fun price prediction.

Pump.fun is the indisputable leader of this segment in the Solana blockchain with a 60% market share according to data from Jupiter.ag. In the past 30 days, the platform processed $10.4 billion in trading volumes, surpassing its closest rival, LetsBonk.fun, by nearly 4 times.

Moreover, data from its own website shows that the project’s ongoing token burns are rising. This program consists of taking PUMP tokens out of circulation forever by using the fees that the protocol collects.

Since October 9, the number of SOL tokens burned has increased from around 3,500 to 7,400 at the time of writing. Since the program was launched, PUMP has reduced its circulating supply by around 10%.

Paired with a strong community that may hold on to their tokens, this raises the odds of a supply shock and explains why PUMP has defied the market’s gravity lately.

Pump.fun Price Prediction: Move to $0.0075 Possible if Bullish Momentum Accelerates

Trading volumes for PUMP have surged by 30% as it booked a 2.5% loss in the past 24 hours. They account for more than a third of the asset’s circulating supply at the time of writing, possibly indicating that the selling pressure is accelerating.

Based on the latest price action, the token has hit a key trend line support from which it could bounce in the next few days.

A short-term target for PUMP could be set at $0.006100, meaning a 25% upside potential if this wave of bullish momentum persists.

Meanwhile, if buyers’ interest increases, combined with increasing token burns, the price could explode to much higher levels, possibly pushing PUMP to its early October highs of $0.0075 shortly.

