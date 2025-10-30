BTC $108,674.63 -3.65%
Price Analysis

Pump.fun Price Prediction: PUMP Defies Market Skepticism With 38% Weekly Gains – Is An Altcoin Season Really Beginning?

Price Prediction PUMP Token pump.fun
PUMP jumps 38% this week as burns soar – Pump.fun price prediction now targets $0.0075 with altcoin season heating up.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1761826977-pump-fun-price-prediction

PUMP is one of the few tokens that has booked a weekly gain across the entire market as a wave of bearish momentum hit ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. Meanwhile, ongoing token burns and solid leadership in the launchpad market favor a bullish Pump.fun price prediction.

Pump.fun is the indisputable leader of this segment in the Solana blockchain with a 60% market share according to data from Jupiter.ag. In the past 30 days, the platform processed $10.4 billion in trading volumes, surpassing its closest rival, LetsBonk.fun, by nearly 4 times.

pump.fun token burn

Moreover, data from its own website shows that the project’s ongoing token burns are rising. This program consists of taking PUMP tokens out of circulation forever by using the fees that the protocol collects.

Since October 9, the number of SOL tokens burned has increased from around 3,500 to 7,400 at the time of writing. Since the program was launched, PUMP has reduced its circulating supply by around 10%.

Paired with a strong community that may hold on to their tokens, this raises the odds of a supply shock and explains why PUMP has defied the market’s gravity lately.

Pump.fun Price Prediction: Move to $0.0075 Possible if Bullish Momentum Accelerates

Trading volumes for PUMP have surged by 30% as it booked a 2.5% loss in the past 24 hours. They account for more than a third of the asset’s circulating supply at the time of writing, possibly indicating that the selling pressure is accelerating.

pump.fun price chart

Based on the latest price action, the token has hit a key trend line support from which it could bounce in the next few days.

A short-term target for PUMP could be set at $0.006100, meaning a 25% upside potential if this wave of bullish momentum persists.

Meanwhile, if buyers’ interest increases, combined with increasing token burns, the price could explode to much higher levels, possibly pushing PUMP to its early October highs of $0.0075 shortly.

Catching the next Pump.fun before the hype can deliver life-changing gains. Early presales like SUBBD (SUBBD) could offer that kind of upside potential, as this project aims to disrupt the creators’ economy by merging Web 3 and AI.

SUBBD (SUBBD) Gets Ready to Launch Its Innovative Decentralized Content Platform

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is building an all-in-one hub for the next generation of digital creators. It combines AI technology and Web3 tools to help users create, edit, and share content — all within a single ecosystem.

subbd crypto presale

Instead of juggling multiple platforms and paying high fees, creators can use SUBBD to generate AI videos, enhance them with built-in tools, and publish directly to their audience.

The platform integrates the $SUBBD token for seamless payments, subscriptions, staking, and exclusive content access.

You can buy $SUBBD before the next price increase through the official SUBBD website. Simply link your favorite wallet (e.g. Best Wallet) and complete your purchase by either swapping USDT or ETH or by using a bank card.

Altcoin News
CZ’s YZi Labs Leads $11M Round in AI Education Startup VideoTutor in First AI Investment
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-30 12:33:18
Price Analysis
Internet Computer Price Prediction: Crypto Expert Outlines How the ICP Price Could 100X Before 2030 – Is This Quiet Veteran About to Explode?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-30 12:31:06
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
