Price Analysis

Pump.fun Price Prediction: Livestream Token Craze Heats Up – Is PUMP the Next $10 Billion Trend?

Pump.fun just relaunched livestreams and whales are piling in – Pump.fun price prediction now teases a run toward $10B.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Pump.fun just relaunched its livestream feature and it’s already driving massive whale actvity, leading to bullish Pump price predictions.

This update gives creators a direct way to boost their token’s visibility in real time, helping projects build momentum fast.

With PUMP’s market cap now topping $3 billion, the livestream tool is arriving at the perfect moment to fuel another leg up.

Top streams have pushed valuations into 8-digit territory, proving the feature’s potential as a powerful price catalyst.

Meanwhile, Pump.fun is rapidly evolving into a decentralized launchpad for content creators, with over $2 million distributed daily across the ecosystem.

pump.fun rewards distributed to creators

Pump.fun’s lack of moderation and fully permissionless setup makes it one of the most chaotic platforms in crypto, and that’s exactly what draws people in.

Sure, it comes with risk, but that hasn’t stopped investors from piling into $PUMP.

The token has surged 135% in just the past 30 days.

If momentum holds, many believe Pump.fun could soon turn $PUMP into a $10 billion mega-cap.

Pump.Fun Price Prediction: $PUMP Needs a 257% Move to Hit $10B

To reach a $10 billion market cap, $PUMP would need to surge 257% from current levels.

The 4-hour chart shows a strong uptrend in motion since late August, with consistent higher lows and bullish momentum building.

pump.fun price chart

In case of a pullback, $0.0065 stands out as a key support level — a bounce from this area could send $PUMP flying toward $0.030.

At that price, the token would officially cross into $10 billion territory.

Is this move realistic?

Given the favorable market environment and the explosive growth of Pump.fun’s livestream feature, the conditions are lining up.

If major influencers tap into the platform, $PUMP could gain even more traction.

That said, some traders are also turning their focus to early-stage presales — where upside potential is even greater.

One project making waves is Pepenode ($PEPENODE), a virtual mine-to-earn game combining meme coin energy with passive income mechanics.

With presale momentum building fast, $PEPENODE could be next in line for a breakout.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Turns Crypto Mining Into a Game

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a mine-to-earn game where users set up virtual servers and stack rigs to mine new tokens.

pepenode crypto presale

The more rigs you flex, the more tokens you farm. Top miners may even get surprise drops of fan-favorite meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN straight from the rewards pool.

Forget expensive GPUs or breaking your electricity bill — Pepenode runs entirely on-chain. All it takes is buying $PEPENODE to boot up your rigs and start mining instantly.

As the asset that powers this entire ecosystem, $PEPENODE’s demand could pop off once the crypto crowd realizes how degen-friendly this setup is.

To buy PEPENODE at its discounted presale price, visit the official website and connect your wallet (such as Best Wallet).

Then, you can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete your purchase in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
