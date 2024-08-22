Prophetic Vision Declares XRP a ‘Profound Investment’ – Could It Soar to $10,000?

Unearthed video shows deceased prophet Kim Clement predicting that something with 'x' and 'p' in its name would become a big investment.

The price of XRP has risen by 0.5% in the past 24 hours, climbing to $0.602 while the crypto market posts a 2% gain today.

XRP is now up by 6% in seven days, with this week bringing the news that deceased ‘prophet’ Kim Clement had predicted in 2011 that something beginning with an ‘x’ and having a ‘p’ in its name would become “a very profound something that’s going to be worth investing in.”

Some members of the XRP community have latched onto Clement’s words as confirmation that XRP will rise strongly in price in the future, with the coin also up by 17% in the past year.

And while traders should treat the forecasts of any self-styled prophet with a healthy dose of skepticism, XRP’s long-standing undervaluation and the recent ending of the Ripple-SEC case give it very good prospects.

Rebroadcast on August 18 by Kim Clement’s official YouTube channel, the prophecy is characteristically vague and noncommittal.

Clement goes no further than revealing that “the Holy Spirit” spoke to him in a dream, and that there “may have been a number” in between the ‘x’ and ‘p’.

Of course, there a few other potential investments which have an ‘x’ and ‘p’ in their names, including such cryptocurrencies as XPLA, Xpense, Sirius Chain (XPX), XP Network, Persistence One (XPRT), Electra Protocol (XEP) and Tap (XTP).

Regardless, some members of the online crypto community have already cited Clement as backing for their general XRP-related bullishness.

US DEBT CLOCK – 8/21/24



🔥DEVOLUTION🔥



➡️ Revolution vs Devolution

➡️ Commodity-backed payment system

➡️ Kim Clement prophesied XRP (great find by Echo𝕏💥)

➡️ X/P = Chi Rho (Cristos in Greek)

➡️ Reference tagged video for more info on the Chi Rho (XP) symbol

➡️ It will be… https://t.co/2SD46ZmWNi pic.twitter.com/RbLhw9p161 — Maero𝕏 (@Maerox) August 22, 2024

Yet there are more mundane reasons to think that XRP will probably increase in the near as well as more distant future.

First of all, its one-hour chart shows that it may be about to bounce back from a brief lull in its recent price activity.

Its relative strength index (purple) is now rising again after dropping from 70 to 40 a couple of days ago.

Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, its 30-period average (orange) has continued climbing further above its 200-period average (blue), with XRP having more space to rise before it risks overbuying.

XRP also remains 82% down from its all-time high, meaning that it remains very much in an oversold position and should probably rebound strongly in the coming months.

The end of the Ripple-SEC case will help this, insofar as Ripple will be better able to grow its business and attract more partners and adopters.

So too will interest rate cuts, which are now all but certain according to Federal Reserve officials.

In such a context, the XRP price should reach $1 by the end of the year, while it could trouble its ATH of $3.40 next year.

New High-Potential Alts for Big Returns

While XRP is unlikely to reach $10,000 anytime soon (this would entail a market cap of roughly $550 trillion), it should see steady growth over the next year or so.

This may be too modest for some traders, in which case they may prefer to diversify into small-cap tokens and presale coins.

The biggest presale coins can often rally exponentially when they list on exchanges for the first time, especially in relation to their initial sale prices.

One coin likely to do something like this is Crypto All-Stars (STARS), a new Ethereum-based token that has raised in excess of $600,000 in its sale.

Crypto All-Stars is the first project in the sector to offer a ‘MemeVault’, which will enable holders of any meme token to stake their coins.

This is possible thanks to the project’s use of the ERC-1155 multi-token standard, which can tokenize any crypto, including coins not on Ethereum.

By being able to do this, Crypto All-Stars will reach many, many more potential investors than it would have as a standard meme token.

But what’s particularly bullish about the crypto is that users who stake meme coins with its protocol will receive more rewards if they hold more STARS tokens.

This is bullish because it will encourage investors to hold more STARS tokens, and because Crypto All-Stars works with every meme coin, it could end up seeing lots of demand.

STARS comes with a max supply of 42.069 billion, with its current sale price being $0.0013966.

This price will rise in just under a day, although investors can buy some now by going to the official Crypto All-Stars website.

The token is purchasable using either ETH, USDT or fiat currency, with the sale compatible with MetaMask, Wallet Connect, Coinbase Wallet and Best Wallet.

Buy STARS Now

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.