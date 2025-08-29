BTC $108,515.63 -3.58%
ETH $4,335.81 -3.51%
SOL $203.03 -4.56%
PEPE $0.0000095 -5.61%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.05%
DOGE $0.21 -5.19%
XRP $2.82 -5.41%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.40
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Polymarket Bettors Give CLARITY Act 35% Chance Of Being Signed Into Law In 2025

Crypto bill Cynthia Lummis Polymarket
Polymarket traders are seemingly becoming less confident that the CLARITY Act will become law this year, with sentiment dropping nearly 50% since mid-July despite Senator Cynthia Lummis’ pledge to advance the bill before Thanksgiving.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

35% of Polymarket bettors believe the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) will be signed into law by the end of 2025, a poll on the decentralized prediction market’s website shows.

Polymarket Bettors Place Their Bets on the CLARITY Act

According to the poll titled “Clarity Act signed into law in 2025,” over one-third of participating bettors believe the landmark market structure bill will be signed into law ahead of 2026.

The figure represents a steep downturn from the poll’s high of 87% back on July 17, marking a nearly 50% drop in just a six-week period.

However, just 30% of Polymarket bettors on June 30 predicted that the CLARITY Act would be passed this year.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis Eyes Key Legislative Deadline

The latest figures in the Polymarket poll come just over one week after Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) told attendees of the SALT Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025 on August 20 that she hoped the key crypto legislation would advance through the Senate Banking Committee next month before heading to the Senate Agriculture Committee in October.

The Republican lawmaker pledged that the digital asset bill would advance to U.S. President Donald Trump’s desk by the end of this year, with a goal of having it passed before Thanksgiving.

“We will have market structure to the president’s desk before the end of the year,” Lummis said. “I hope it’s before Thanksgiving. That’s our goal.”

In July, Lummis and a coalition of Republican senators unveiled a discussion draft of digital asset market structure legislation after the House of Representatives passed the CLARITY Act earlier this summer.

“We cannot allow regulatory confusion to continue driving American innovation overseas,” Lummis said in a July 22 statement. “Market structure legislation will establish clear distinctions between digital asset securities and commodities, modernize our regulatory framework, and position the United States as the global leader in digital asset innovation.”

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.82
5.41 %
XRP
Solana
SOL
$203.03
4.56 %
Solana
Cronos
CRO
$0.2716
13.21 %
Cronos

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,950,789,420,640
-7.18
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Weekly Crypto Regulation News: CFTC in Turmoil and Trump Eyes Powell Successor
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-29 18:20:46
Crypto Regulation News
Polymarket Bettors Give CLARITY Act 35% Chance Of Being Signed Into Law In 2025
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-08-29 18:02:14
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors