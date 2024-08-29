Polkadot Becomes Inter Miami’s Official Global Training Partner

The Polkadot logo will be featured prominently on the team’s training kits and throughout Inter Miami's Stadium.

Author Sead Fadilpašić
Last updated: August 29, 2024 09:06 EDT

David Beckham-co-owned American professional football club Inter Miami CF has partnered with the major blockchain platform Polkadot (DOT), with the latter becoming the Club’s Global Training Partner.

According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, this move will provide Polkadot with significant brand exposure and allow it to engage with Inter Miami CF’s global fanbase.

Per the deal, Inter Miami’s First Team training kit will display Polkadot’s logo on all training tops.

All players and technical staff will be wearing the new tops during official team training sessions at Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center, on the road, and during pre-match warm-ups, said the press release.

The partners will debut the top during the team’s training session before the August 31 match against Chicago Fire FC.

Moreover, Polkadot will have “a visible presence” throughout Chase Stadium in Florida, USA, via LEDs and stadium signage.

This includes “major signage” on the interior and exterior of the stadium.

Per the announcement, as a Main Partner, “Polkadot will engage Inter Miami’s passionate fanbase through interactive fan zone activations, prominent branding at the training center, and dynamic digital campaigns.”

It added that Inter Miami CF fans and Polkadot users should “stay tuned for exciting initiatives and activations,” suggesting potential further developments.

Notably, Polkadot describes this collaboration as a major departure from traditional, behind-the-scenes sponsorship deals.

Furthermore, it was previously the primary sponsor for Conor Daly’s car at the Indy500 and is the Official Blockchain Partner for Heroic Esports.

‘A Natural Fit’

According to Salvatore Esposito, Polkadot Community Contributor, Polkadot has a governance model that enables each community member to have a voice and control all steps of the decision-making process.

This includes “even the largest global marketing initiatives,” the announcements said.

This approach ensures that every decision reflects the collective vision.

Therefore, Esposito continued, this partnership shows how “decentralized decision-making can influence and shape major global collaborations.

When the control is fully in the hands of a community, he said, the possibilities are limitless.

What a team play 🪄🤩 pic.twitter.com/0mMX0XJg3K — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 28, 2024

Additionally, Euan Warren, Inter Miami Vice President of Partnerships, remarked that this collaboration is “a natural fit” for the club.

He added that the partnership would “resonate” with fans globally.

“Knowing this team of global soccer superstars such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will soon wear the brand we love and support on their jerseys is beyond exciting,” said Chrissy Hill, CLO and interim COO of Parity Technologies, Polkadot’s leading technical contributor.

At the time of writing (Thursday morning, UTC), DOT is trading at $4.32, following a 0.3% increase in the past 24 hours. It is down 7.4% in a week.