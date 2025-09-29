BTC $113,937.85 3.19%
ETH $4,164.99 3.00%
SOL $210.62 2.58%
PEPE $0.0000093 0.75%
SHIB $0.000011 0.87%
DOGE $0.23 1.29%
XRP $2.89 2.20%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Poland Moves Toward Strictest Crypto Rules in EU Amid Fierce Public Backlash

Crypto bill Poland Regulation
Poland’s lower house tied crypto to the state, as the Sejm handed KNF licensing power, MiCA alignment, and jail-backed fines up to PLN 10 million while critics and the President hint at a veto.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Poland Moves Toward Strictest Crypto Rules in EU Amid Fierce Public Backlash

Poland is edging closer to enacting one of Europe’s toughest crypto laws after the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, approved a government-backed bill aligning national rules with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

The bill, first submitted in June, moved quickly through parliamentary procedures. After an initial reading in July, it was reviewed by the Public Finance Committee and returned with amendments in September. The second reading took place on Sept. 24, followed immediately by the third reading, which cleared the way for Friday’s vote.

The measure, known as the Crypto-Asset Market Act (Bill 1424), passed on September 26 with 230 votes in favor, 196 against, and no abstentions. It now advances to the Senate for review.

Poland Passes Strict New Crypto Law Threatening 3 Million Users With Jail Time and $2.8M Fines

The legislation designates the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) as the country’s primary crypto regulator, giving it sweeping oversight powers.

All crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), including exchanges, issuers, and custodians, both foreign and domestic, must secure a KNF license to operate.

Applicants will need to demonstrate strong capital buffers, compliance systems, risk management protocols, and anti-money laundering procedures. A six-month transition period would be granted once the law takes effect. Violations could bring fines up to 10 million zlotys ($2.8 million) or prison terms of up to two years.

Supporters of the law, led by rapporteur Krystyna Skowrońska of the Civic Coalition (KO), argue it is essential to protect investors, stabilize Poland’s rapidly growing digital asset market, and ensure compliance with EU-wide standards.

Proponents say the measures will bring legitimacy to an industry often criticized for its opacity while shielding Poland from systemic risks.

However, the proposal has ignited significant controversy. Opposition lawmakers and industry voices warn the bill could cripple Poland’s crypto sector, which counts an estimated three million users.

Even more, from the opposition party, the Law and Justice party (PiS) announced it will draft an alternative proposal modeled on lighter frameworks in other EU states, with plans to present the details at its program congress in Katowice in late October.

Polish Lawmakers Slam Crypto Bill as “Most Restrictive in EU,” Warn of Startup Exodus

Janusz Kowalski of the Law and Justice (PiS) party labeled the legislation “the largest and most restrictive cryptocurrency law in the EU.” He highlighted its length, noting that Germany’s MiCA implementation runs 78 pages, while Slovakia and Lithuania each needed just 22, and Cyprus only one.

Critics argue that Poland’s version goes beyond MiCA’s requirements, burdening companies with excessive bureaucracy and costs.

Tomasz Mentzen, leader of the Confederation party, criticized the decision to empower the KNF, pointing out its notoriously slow licensing process averaging 30 months, the longest in the EU. Mentzen and other opposition lawmakers claim this will create bottlenecks, discourage startups, and push businesses abroad.

Confederation MP Krzysztof Rzońca has called on President Karol Nawrocki to veto the bill, warning that it would “dismantle the domestic cryptocurrency market.”

The political debate has exposed deep divides. The Civic Coalition, Poland 2050-TD, PSL-TD, the Left, and Together backed the legislation, while PiS, Confederation, and Republicans voted against it.

Notably, the bill has also sparked strong reactions within Poland’s crypto community. Industry advocates and investors have raised concerns that the strict framework could drive businesses abroad, weakening Poland’s position in Europe’s digital economy.

Critics argue that Poland risks missing out on job creation and investment if regulations discourage startups and exchanges from operating locally.

Prominent Bitcoin supporter Dominik Fel echoed these concerns, warning that Poland risks turning into a “museum of innovation” if the law takes effect. He described the legislation as a defective policy that is widely recognized as harmful and called for broader public mobilization to pressure the president into rejecting it.

The presidential role will be pivotal. While President Nawrocki has not publicly revealed his stance, opposition figures are lobbying him to reject the measure.

Though he does not personally hold cryptocurrencies, his victory earlier this year was partly supported by libertarian and pro-Bitcoin groups who expect him to adopt a lighter regulatory touch.

Analysts suggest his decision could set the tone for Poland’s future approach, either positioning the country as a leader in cautious but investor-friendly oversight or as a jurisdiction at risk of stifling its growing digital economy.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum
2025-09-28 11:30:37
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,098,272,089,855
0.24
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum
2025-09-28 11:30:37
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Poland Elects Pro-Crypto President Nawrocki – Will He Follow Trump’s Lead with a Bitcoin Treasury?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-06-02 21:36:38
Bitcoin News
Poland’s Central Bank Rejects Bitcoin for Reserves, Citing Security Concerns: Report
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-02-07 19:51:20
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors