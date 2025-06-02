Poland Elects Pro-Crypto President Nawrocki – Will He Follow Trump’s Lead with a Bitcoin Treasury?
Conservative historian Karol Nawrocki has clinched the Polish presidency, securing 50.89% of the vote in a tightly contested runoff against liberal challenger Rafał Trzaskowski, according to the results announced on Monday.
The win, confirmed by the National Electoral Commission, positions Nawrocki to wield considerable influence over Poland’s future policy direction, particularly concerning the growing cryptocurrency sector.
Nawrocki, who has openly aligned himself with U.S. conservatives and drawn inspiration from figures like Donald Trump, has previously stated his ambition for Poland to become a “birthplace of innovation rather than regulation” for cryptocurrencies.
This stance has ignited discussions across global financial circles, prompting speculation about whether Poland might explore establishing a state-backed Bitcoin treasury, mirroring proposals floated in other major economies.
Bitcoin Treasury Debate Reignites Under Nawrocki
Though Nawrocki has declared that he personally does not hold cryptocurrency, his policy orientation clearly supports deregulation and pro-growth conditions for the crypto sector.
His stance energized voters aligned with Poland’s libertarian and nationalist movements, particularly supporters of Sławomir Mentzen, the pro-Bitcoin candidate who campaigned for a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.”
While Nawrocki’s executive powers are limited compared to the prime minister, his alignment with conservative parties could influence parliamentary debates, especially if regulatory proposals threaten crypto growth.
Analysts are now watching whether Poland will follow the example set by the U.S. under Donald Trump, who signed an executive order on March 6, 2025, to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve using forfeited crypto assets.
That move shifted the global conversation, prompting other countries like Brazil to consider similar measures through legislation.
However, in February, Poland’s central bank ruled out adding Bitcoin to its national reserves.
NBP President Adam Glapiński made it clear during a press conference that reserve assets must remain “absolutely secure,” and Bitcoin doesn’t meet that standard.
Poland will continue holding reserves in traditional assets like gold, U.S. dollars, and euros, prioritizing financial stability over crypto exposure.
Should Poland pursue a national Bitcoin reserve, it would join a growing list of states experimenting with crypto as a hedge against inflation, a reserve diversification tool, or a geopolitical statement.
Nawrocki has not confirmed such a plan, but the combination of political momentum, ideological alignment, and global precedent makes it a live possibility.
In the short term, observers expect Nawrocki’s administration to support crypto startups and blockchain development zones, potentially offering tax or regulatory relief to firms in Web3.
His win may also embolden local governments or parliamentary factions to explore municipal-level digital asset adoption or partnerships with blockchain firms.
EU Tensions, Global Precedents, and Strategic Pressure
Across Europe, countries like Germany and France have leaned toward cautious digital asset oversight. Poland could now move in the opposite direction, following in the steps of nations like El Salvador or Switzerland, which have carved independent paths.
Within Poland, crypto ownership remains relatively modest compared to global averages, but interest is rising, particularly among younger voters and the tech sector.
If Nawrocki’s leadership successfully creates a favorable climate, Poland could emerge as Central Europe’s leading crypto jurisdiction.
For now, industry stakeholders await Nawrocki’s cabinet picks, early policy indications, and potential alliances with figures like Mentzen.
Whether Poland adopts a national Bitcoin strategy or focuses on broader crypto ecosystem support, the 2025 election outcome has already placed the country on the map for digital asset observers worldwide.
