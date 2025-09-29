Plasma Price Prediction: XPL Rockets 87% in 3 Days – Can XPL Overtake Ripple’s XRP?

Plasma rockets 87% in 3 days – Plasma price prediction now teases a $1.6 breakout as traders eye XRP-level growth.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 29, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Plasma (XPL), a new blockchain built for lightning-fast stablecoin transfers, is exploding in popularity, fueling bullish Plasma price predictions.

After launching its mainnet and hitting major exchanges, XPL surged to $1.68 — a jaw-dropping 3,260% return for those who entered at the presale price of $0.05.

The hype was further amplified by its viral airdrop: users who deposited as little as $1 onto the Plasma chain received nearly 9,000 tokens. At peak price, that free stash was worth over $15,000.

The global financial rails powering Money 2.0 go live tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4zSquTRAGs — Plasma (@Plasma) September 24, 2025

Plasma Price Prediction: Key Levels to Watch

The hourly chart reveals that XPL has broken below its short-term trend line, and now appears on track to retest the $1.10 demand zone.

This area aligns with a previous support cluster, and if buying pressure picks up here, a swift rebound toward $1.60 could be on the cards — representing a 45% upside in the near term.

Adding to the bullish setup, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now approaching oversold territory on lower timeframes.

This suggests that sellers may be losing steam, setting the stage for a sharp recovery toward $2+ if demand steps in at the $1.10 support.

Could Plasma Overtake XRP?

As XPL builds momentum, speculation is growing that it could eventually challenge XRP’s dominance in the stablecoin transfer space.

With a current market cap of $2.3 billion, XPL would need a 73X rally to match XRP’s $171 billion valuation — a tall order, but one that doesn’t seem out of reach in a cycle where strong narratives and real adoption are being rewarded.

If Plasma continues to attract users and maintain explosive trading volumes, the odds of a long-term flip may no longer seem far-fetched.

New Airdrop Opportunities are Brewing

With altcoin season officially underway, investors are hunting for projects with serious upside. Many are eyeing new launches with the potential to deliver 10X or even 100X returns.

One standout is Pepenode ($PEPENODE), a mine-to-earn (M2E) game that has already raised $1.5 million within days of launching its presale.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Meme Coin Mining Fun and Rewarding

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) allows players to build virtual mining rigs to earn meme coins as they climb the game’s leaderboard.

This mine-to-earn (M2E) game was born to make meme coin mining fun. Start by setting up a virtual server and then use $PEPENODE to buy and upgrade your rigs.

Those who make it to the top will be eligible to receive surprising airdrops of top meme coins like Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) and Pepe ($PEPE). The more you mine, the more you earn with this project.

To keep things fair, Pepenode has built-in anti-bot measures, ensuring that retail buyers aren’t front-run by automated systems.

It also adds a deflationary twist to the mix: 70% of tokens spent on upgrades are permanently burned, tightening supply as the Pepenode community grows.

To buy $PEPENODE early, head to the Pepenode official website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet .

You can swap crypto tokens or invest by using a bank card.