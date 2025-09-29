BTC $114,373.05 3.03%
ETH $4,192.60 3.17%
SOL $212.54 2.33%
PEPE $0.0000093 -0.12%
SHIB $0.000011 0.22%
DOGE $0.23 0.23%
XRP $2.89 1.68%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Plasma Price Prediction: XPL Rockets 87% in 3 Days – Can XPL Overtake Ripple’s XRP?

Plasma Price Prediction Stablecoins
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Plasma rockets 87% in 3 days – Plasma price prediction now teases a $1.6 breakout as traders eye XRP-level growth.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1759152575-plasma-price-prediction

Plasma (XPL), a new blockchain built for lightning-fast stablecoin transfers, is exploding in popularity, fueling bullish Plasma price predictions.

After launching its mainnet and hitting major exchanges, XPL surged to $1.68 — a jaw-dropping 3,260% return for those who entered at the presale price of $0.05.

The hype was further amplified by its viral airdrop: users who deposited as little as $1 onto the Plasma chain received nearly 9,000 tokens. At peak price, that free stash was worth over $15,000.

Plasma Price Prediction: Key Levels to Watch

The hourly chart reveals that XPL has broken below its short-term trend line, and now appears on track to retest the $1.10 demand zone.

This area aligns with a previous support cluster, and if buying pressure picks up here, a swift rebound toward $1.60 could be on the cards — representing a 45% upside in the near term.

plasma price chart

Adding to the bullish setup, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now approaching oversold territory on lower timeframes.

This suggests that sellers may be losing steam, setting the stage for a sharp recovery toward $2+ if demand steps in at the $1.10 support.

Could Plasma Overtake XRP?

As XPL builds momentum, speculation is growing that it could eventually challenge XRP’s dominance in the stablecoin transfer space.

With a current market cap of $2.3 billion, XPL would need a 73X rally to match XRP’s $171 billion valuation — a tall order, but one that doesn’t seem out of reach in a cycle where strong narratives and real adoption are being rewarded.

If Plasma continues to attract users and maintain explosive trading volumes, the odds of a long-term flip may no longer seem far-fetched.

New Airdrop Opportunities are Brewing

With altcoin season officially underway, investors are hunting for projects with serious upside. Many are eyeing new launches with the potential to deliver 10X or even 100X returns.

One standout is Pepenode ($PEPENODE), a mine-to-earn (M2E) game that has already raised $1.5 million within days of launching its presale.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Meme Coin Mining Fun and Rewarding

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) allows players to build virtual mining rigs to earn meme coins as they climb the game’s leaderboard.

pepenode crypto presale

This mine-to-earn (M2E) game was born to make meme coin mining fun. Start by setting up a virtual server and then use $PEPENODE to buy and upgrade your rigs.

Those who make it to the top will be eligible to receive surprising airdrops of top meme coins like Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) and Pepe ($PEPE). The more you mine, the more you earn with this project.

To keep things fair, Pepenode has built-in anti-bot measures, ensuring that retail buyers aren’t front-run by automated systems.

It also adds a deflationary twist to the mix: 70% of tokens spent on upgrades are permanently burned, tightening supply as the Pepenode community grows.

To buy $PEPENODE early, head to the Pepenode official website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto tokens or invest by using a bank card.

Visit the Official Pepenode Website Here
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XPL
$1.2300
11.57 %
Plasma

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,097,210,572,019
0.21
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
Lord Miles Isn’t Dead: Polymarket Scandal Takes New Turn
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-09-29 19:52:33
Price Analysis
HYPE Price Prediction: Cathie Wood Compares Hyperliquid to ‘Early Solana’ – Can HYPE Surge 7X to Match SOL?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-29 19:38:21
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors