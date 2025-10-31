BTC $110,031.61 2.35%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Pippin Price Prediction: AI Agent PIPPIN Price Explodes Over 80% in 24H – What is Going On?

Meme Coins pump.fun Solana meme coin
Pippin soars 81% in a day as AI hype explodes – Pippin price prediction now targets a 260% rally in the Solana ecosystem.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1761918509-pipin-price-prediction

A new successful meme coin is out there, and its name is Pippin. This token has already captured investors’ attention as volumes have exploded by 400% in the past 24 hours. The hype favors a bullish PIPPIN price prediction.

Pippin was created by the AI-focused venture capitalist Yohei Nakajima. ChatGPT came up with the image while the community picked the name. Its goal is to show how powerful artificial intelligence models can be to create complex narratives that lead to real-world projects.

Nakajima aims to flip the script on how popular characters are launched. He aims to start from what the people want instead of pushing forward a corporate idea backed by millions of dollars invested in marketing.

“The genesis of our token is a tale of creativity and community. It all began with AI-generated SVGs, where a whimsical unicorn image sparked an unexpected phenomenon,” is how the project’s official website describes the token.

Its price has surged by 81% in the past 24 hours, while its market cap has expanded to $32 million in a heartbeat.

Is Pippin the next hidden gem in the Solana ecosystem?

Pippin Price Prediction: Aiming for Another 260% Return After Breaking Out of Consolidation

Pippin had already rallied to $0.05 a few days ago, producing gains of around 260% in just a couple of days for holders as the token gained traction on Pump.fun.

pippin price chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that bullish momentum has gained significant traction. This means that Pippin could rise to its recent all-time high and beyond soon. As long as the token stays above its key support area at $0.03, a bullish outlook is justified.

If Pippin reaches $0.011, this could translate into a 267% gain in the near term as the token could become the next viral meme within the Solana blockchain.

Finding hidden gems like Pippin can deliver big gains to early buyers. The best crypto presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) hold massive upside potential. This project is preparing to launch a viral mine-to-earn (M2E) game and has raised nearly $2 million to get it done.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Meme Coin Mining Easy

Mining cryptocurrencies previously required a big investment in hardware. Pepenode ($PEPENODE) changes that by introducing a fun and rewarding mine-to-earn (M2E) game that allows players to launch virtual mining rigs in seconds.

pepenode crypto presale

By investing additional $PEPENODE tokens, users can upgrade their setup to increase their output and climb the leaderboard. Top miners will receive attractive rewards in popular meme coins like Bonk ($BONK) and Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU).

As the game gains popularity within the community, the price of $PEPENODE will skyrocket as competition will progressively heat up.

The price of the token increases periodically to compensate early buyers. The next price hike will occur in 48 hours.

To buy $PEPENODE at its current price of $0.0011272, simply visit the Pepenode official website and link up your favorite wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

