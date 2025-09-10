Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025

ChatGPT's rival Perplexity believes these three cryptos will give holders the white Christmas they're hoping for.

ChatGPT challenger Perplexity AI predicts that XRP, Pepe, and Shiba Inu could generate substantial gains for investors as the year heads into the holiday season.

Market activity seems to support this outlook. At the end of last month, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $124,128, surpassing its earlier record of $122,838 set just weeks prior. The rally, however, lost momentum when the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported higher-than-expected U.S. inflation for July.

On the regulatory front, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first U.S. law specifically addressing stablecoins, mandating full reserve backing. Simultaneously, the SEC rolled out Project Crypto, a broad initiative aimed at modernizing securities frameworks and offering blockchain firms clearer regulatory guidance.

With these policy shifts and bullish market signals, many analysts anticipate that meme coins and altcoins could rival or even exceed the mania of 2021, with XRP, Pepe, and Shiba Inu poised to benefit most if Perplexity’s outlook plays out.

XRP (Ripple): Perplexity AI Predicts 5× Upside, With $15 Target Possible

Perplexity predicts that XRP ($XRP) could climb to $10 by the end of 2025, quintupling its current price of $3.

The coin has already displayed strength, hitting $3.65 on July 18, breaking above its 2018 high of $3.40, before sliding roughly 18% to where it trades today.

Ripple continues to expand internationally. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund recognized XRP as a viable solution for cross-border payments in emerging markets.

Earlier this year, Ripple finally closed its long-standing battle with the SEC after the regulator dropped its lawsuit. This reaffirmed the 2023 ruling that XRP’s retail transactions are not securities sales, a landmark decision for major altcoins.

If momentum continues, Perplexity suggests a base case of $3.30–$5.50, with a bullish run potentially carrying it to $15, should the Trump administration make good on its word to provide clearer industry guidance. Another catalyst would be the US SEC’s approval of spot XRP ETFs.

Technical indicators remain favorable: the RSI is uptrending from 54, signaling growing buying that could take it up to $4 by October. Over the past year, XRP has jumped 456%, eclipsing Bitcoin’s 98% and Ethereum’s 86%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Perplexity AI Predicts Potential 8× Surge for Ethereum-Based Meme Coin

Launched in August 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has consistently held its spot as Dogecoin’s strongest competitor, now boasting a market capitalization above $7.6 billion.

Currently priced around $0.00001303 after a modest 0.2% dip in the last 24 hours, SHIB has retained value better than Dogecoin and Pepe, which overnight fell 1.5% and 2.1% respectively. For comparison, the overall meme coin sector (worth $80.2 billion) saw an overnight 0.2% dip.

SHIB is also breaking out of two bullish chart patterns this year: a falling wedge and a bull flag.

A decisive breakout above $0.000025 could confirm Perplexity’s bullish year-end target range of $0.00005–$0.00008, representing a potential 5× to 8× rally from current levels.

The RSI sits at 48, reflecting the recent sell-off, but this is likely to reverse as inflation-driven volatility subsides.

Beyond its meme status, Shiba Inu now runs Shibarium, a Layer-2 scaling network that enables faster, cheaper transactions and supports decentralized applications. Recent privacy features further set it apart from competitors.

Pepe ($PEPE): Perplexity Predicts Up to 4× Gains for Leading Non-Doge Meme Coin

Debuting in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) quickly climbed into the top three meme coins, with a current market capitalization of $4.4 billion, the largest non-canine meme coin.

Despite stiff competition, Pepe maintains relevance thanks to strong liquidity and an engaged community. Elon Musk has even hinted at holding Pepe alongside Dogecoin, dropping playful references on X.

At $0.00001053, Pepe slightly underperformed the broader $80 billion meme sector. However, in the last seven days it rose 7%, outperforming Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and many other top cryptos. Clearing resistance around $0.000018–$0.000022 could pave the way for a move toward $0.00003 by mid-fall.

In a bullish environment, Perplexity suggests Pepe could climb as high as $0.000035, delivering slightly more than 3x returns for investors.

The chart reveals a descending wedge pattern forming between November and March, a historically bullish signal. With clearer regulatory guardrails emerging, Pepe could be well positioned for a breakout.

