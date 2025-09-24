Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025

Perplexity AI is feeling majorly bullish about the prices of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin going into 2026.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Perplexity AI, a rapidly improving ChatGPT competitor, is making waves with an aggressive market prediction: it expects XRP, Pepe, and Shiba Inu to generate substantial returns as cryptocurrencies move through Uptober onto the festive season.

It even predicts that one of them is a moonshot.

But how likely is it under current market conditions? Last month, Bitcoin broke through its former record high, reaching $124,128 before easing back after an unexpected inflation spike in July.

Now, with the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates by 0.25% in last week’s announcement, with two more cuts expected to follow, investor sentiment is likely to shift to “risk-on” a favorable setup for altcoins and meme coins.

Policy developments are reinforcing this optimism. President Trump signed the GENIUS Act earlier this summer, the first U.S. legislation mandating full reserves for stablecoin issuers. Meanwhile, the SEC unveiled Project Crypto, an initiative aimed at overhauling securities regulations to better align with blockchain innovation.

Together, these catalysts could spark the beginning of a fresh altcoin supercycle.

XRP (Ripple): Perplexity Predicts $10–$15, Indicating a 5× Upside

According to Perplexity AI, XRP ($XRP) could climb as high as $15 before the end of 2025, more than five times its current trading value of $2.87.

The coin has already staged a strong rally this year, hitting $3.65 on July 18, surpassing its prior record of $3.40 from 2018, before pulling back by about 21%.

Ripple’s global reach continues to expand, with the UN Capital Development Fund recognizing XRP in 2024 as an efficient solution for remittances in developing economies.

Ripple’s long-standing legal battle with the SEC also came to a close this year, when the regulator officially dropped its lawsuit, affirming the 2023 ruling that XRP’s retail transactions are not securities, a precedent-setting outcome for the entire altcoin market.

Perplexity AI’s price targets range between $3. and $5 in the near term, with the potential to reach $15 if the administration pursues its crypto-friendly agenda and cultivates the right conditions. Additional support will come if the SEC greenlights spot XRP ETFs next month, which the industry believes is certain.

On the technical side, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) is down at 44 but appears to be curling back up, reflecting renewed buying momentum that could send the token to $4 by October.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has surged 390% making it the industry’s darling this year. That’s because it brought more profit to holders than Bitcoin and Ethereum with their respective 77.5% and 57% gains over the same period.

Pepe ($PEPE): Meme Token Outside the “Dog” Pack has 250× Growth Potential, Predicts Perplexity AI

Pepe ($PEPE), which debuted in April 2023, quickly ascended into the top three meme coins with a market cap of $4 billion, making it the most valuable non-dog-themed meme cryptocurrency. Its popularity stems from cultural relevance, referencing Matt Furie’s iconic Boy’s Club webcomic.

Despite stiff competition, Pepe’s deep liquidity and strong community have helped it maintain relevance. Even Elon Musk has teased ownership, joking about Pepe alongside Dogecoin on X.

Currently priced at $0.000009708, Pepe is in the midst of a dip, but it’s not likely to last since the token enjoys strong support at its current level. Breaking above the $0.000018–$0.000022 resistance range could open the door to $0.00003 by mid-autumn.

In a bull market, Perplexity projects Pepe could rally to $0.0024, a staggering increase of 250x, which is unlikely given Pepe’s large market cap, which hinders it from behaving as volatile as a smaller meme coin.

Chart patterns reveal a descending wedge from November to March, a historically bullish signal that could drive Pepe up to $0.00003 by winter, an easy tripling.

With U.S. regulatory clarity improving, Pepe could go significantly higher.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Perplexity AI Sees the Original Meme Coin Finally Hitting $1

Launched in 2013 as a parody currency, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has grown into a top-10 digital asset, with a market cap of $36.5 billion within the $78 billion meme coin sector. Its endurance stems from an active community and increasing adoption as a payments token.

While DOGE often mirrors Bitcoin’s price movements, its liquidity and enthusiastic supporter base have helped it weather multiple downturns. Now trading at $0.2416, Dogecoin has more than doubled in value this past year, beating Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu, and Pepe in performance.

Dogecoin’s RSI is reversing a downward course at 47, suggesting that after a seven-day dip of 9.5%, investors are buying back in at a discount ahead of some potentially major price movements in the coming months.

Technical charts show repeated bullish falling wedge setups between November and April, and again in mid-summer, hinting at the possibility of a major end of year breakout up to $0.50.

Perplexity AI places DOGE’s year-end target between $0.33 and $1. Achieving the upper end would mark a 314% gain from current prices and finally deliver on the long-standing “$1 Doge” dream, a milestone traders have anticipated since its 2021 ATH of $0.7316. Perplexity reasons that a robust bull market could push DOGE into that zone.

Meanwhile, adoption is on the rise: Tesla continues accepting DOGE for merchandise, and payment giants like PayPal and Revolut now support Dogecoin transfers.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): A Risk-Heavy Alternative for Speculative Traders

Beyond Perplexity’s main picks, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is attracting attention as a high-risk, high-reward meme coin. Marketing itself as Dogecoin’s “amped-up cousin,” it targets traders seeking volatility and outsized potential gains.

Unlike Dogecoin, which has matured into a large-cap asset tied closely to Bitcoin and Ethereum trends, Maxi Doge aims to revive the speculative mania of earlier meme runs. Since launch, it has raised nearly $2.5 million in just a few weeks.

Built as an ERC-20 token, MAXI prioritizes community expansion through active campaigns on Telegram and Discord, trading contests, and planned collaborations.

Out of its 150.24 billion total token supply, 25% is reserved for a dedicated “Maxi Fund” to support marketing efforts and partnerships. Staking has already gone live, offering yields up to 135% APY, though these returns will shrink as more users join.

At present, presale tokens are priced at $0.000259, with incremental increases scheduled as funding rounds advance.

Investors can participate through the Maxi Doge website using wallets such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.