Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025

Perplexity AI predicts the world's biggest altcoin and two of its favourite meme coins could explode by Christmas.

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 15, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Perplexity AI, a leading ChatGPT challenger, predicts XRP, Dogecoin, and Pepe could generate a serious windfall for holders between now and the New Year.

Historically, “Uptober” has often marked the beginning of prolonged bull markets. Last Monday, Bitcoin hit a new ATH, sparking widespread optimism across the crypto space. That momentum quickly derailed when Trump announced 100% tariffs on Chinese imports on Friday. The news triggered some of the sharpest intraday declines ever recorded in the market.

Despite the volatility, many veteran traders view the correction as a necessary reset. Historically, crypto markets tend to crash hard before major bull cycles. This event, they argue, served as a healthy purge that removed excessive leverage and mercurial holders.

XRP ($XRP): Perplexity Anticipates a Run Toward $20

Perplexity’s AI-driven analysis suggests that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could climb to between $10 and $15 before the end of the year, an increase of four-to sixfold from its current price of $2.50.

Source: Perplexity AI

Ripple, the company behind XRP, secured a landmark legal victory this year after a five-year battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The win pushed XRP to $3.65 on July 18, marking its first all-time high since 2017.

Furthermore, over the past 12 months, XRP’s price appreciated 360%, making it the best-performing large-cap cryptocurrency not pegged to a fiat currency. During the same period, Bitcoin rose 72%, while Ethereum appreciated 57%, meaning XRP outperformed them fivefold and sevenfold, respectively.

Technical charts reveal three distinct bullish flag patterns throughout 2025, including two during the summer months, signals that often precede strong upward movements.

Analysts expect that October’s historically bullish seasonality, combined with potential ETF approvals, promised U.S. regulation, and new Ripple partnerships, could propel XRP toward the $15 level.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Perplexity AI: Dogecoin Could Surpass the Doge Army’s $1 Goal

Launched in 2013 as a lighthearted satire, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has evolved into a major cryptocurrency, boasting a $30.6 billion market capitalization within the $66 billion meme coin sector.

Source: Perplexity AI

Currently trading around $0.20 with a relative strength index (RSI) near 40 and trending upward, Dogecoin has risen 1.2% in 24 hours despite the rest of the meme coin market collectively dipping 5.5%

True to its meme coin nature, Dogecoin often amplifies daily crypto market trends. But as we’re seeing today, it has a second nature as a multibillion-dollar blue chip, which means it’s enjoying the market’s 2% rise today.

Throughout summer 2025, several bullish formations appeared in its chart, setting the stage for a possible breakout.

Perplexity predicts that DOGE could finish the year between $0.75 and $1.36, with the upper limit representing an ambitious stretch target. A more cautious estimate places it at $0.33.

Given its previous all-time high of $0.7316 during the 2021 bull run, surpassing the Doge Army’s long-standing $1 objective would be a major psychological victory.

Additionally, adoption continues: Tesla accepts Dogecoin for merchandise, and payment platforms such as PayPal and Revolut now support DOGE transactions.

Pepe ($PEPE): Perplexity Predicts the Meme Coin Could Reclaim Its All-Time High

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) now commands a $3.1 billion market cap, making it the largest non-dog-themed meme token. Inspired by Matt Furie’s “Boy’s Club” comic, Pepe’s internet culture roots have made it a viral phenomenon in and beyond the crypto world.

Source: Perplexity AI

Despite strong competition, Pepe maintains deep liquidity and an active community, occasionally boosted by subtle, bullish references from Elon Musk on his X profile.

Currently trading near $0.0000075, Pepe sits about 73% below its December 2024 peak of $0.00002803.

Perplexity’s optimistic outlook suggests Pepe could retest its previous ATH, potentially quadrupling in value if it breaks key resistance around $0.000018.

In a wildly speculative scenario, Perplexity targets $0.0024, a 32,000% increase. This is simply not possible given Pepe’s huge market cap, but a run to $0.0001 is a good stretch target in a bull run.

Missed DOGE? Meet Maxi Doge (MAXI): A New Challenger Fueled by Degen Energy and Community Hype

A new Dogecoin rival, Maxi Doge ($MAXI), just hit the presale market, already raising $3.6 million in early funding as investors FOMO in.

After watching Dogecoin’s success from the sidelines, his distant cousin Maxi Doge is now claiming his own spotlight, and reflecting it on the pump-loving maximalism of crypto’s degen community.

Built on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, MAXI is faster, cheaper, and more environmentally sound than Dogecoin. It focuses on community engagement through Telegram and Discord groups, trading competitions, and upcoming brand partnerships.

Out of a total supply of 150.24 billion tokens, 25% is allocated to the “Maxi Fund,” a reserve dedicated to marketing initiatives and strategic collaborations. Staking is already live, offering yields of up to 84% APY, though returns fluctuate as participation increases.

The presale currently prices tokens at $0.000263, with incremental increases tied to funding milestones. Investors can purchase using MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Don’t miss Dogecoin’s biggest challenger yet!

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.