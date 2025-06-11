Pepe Price Prediction: Top Meme Coin of the Day – Can PEPE Hit $10?

After bouncing off key support, could PEPE be gearing up for a breakout that sends it to new all-time highs?

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 11, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pepe (PEPE) has pulled ahead in the meme coin race, securing a 5-day winning streak before cooling slightly today.

While its price dipped 1% in the past 24 hours, trading volumes surged 18%, indicating that trader interest remains strong despite the pause.

PEPE now boasts a $5.4 billion market cap—more than double that of Official Trump (TRUMP), which sits at $2.2 billion, despite the two being evenly matched just weeks ago.

With meme coin momentum rising and a possible breakout still on the table, this Pepe price prediction explores where the frog-themed token could head next.

Open interest in PEPE’s futures reached a record high on May 22 back when the token reached its local high of $0.00001552. Back then, the amount of outstanding futures contracts surged to $695 million.

As momentum for meme coins keeps improving, how high can PEPE go? In this article, we’ll look at the latest price action to draft a PEPE price prediction for the next few days.

PEPE Price Prediction: Pepe Eyes $0.00001500 as Trend Line Retest Seems Likely

Pepe (PEPE) broke its trend line support on May 30 with strong volumes as the market went through a much-needed pullback.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) had already stepped out of overbought territory back then and momentum was fading.

Meanwhile, both the 9-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) crossed below the 200-day EMA, indicating a ‘death cross’ – a powerful sell signal that anticipates a change in the trend’s direction and accelerating bearish momentum.

PEPE is retesting the 200-day EMA from below today and has already shown early signs of rejection.

The baseline scenario would be a retest of the $0.00001500 level implying a 19% potential gain in the near term.

At that point, if the price action rejects a move above this area of resistance, it could result in a big drop for PEPE in the mid-to-long term. However, the trend favors a bullish move for the next few days as long as the $0.00001100 support holds.

Can PEPE reach $10 any time soon? Not likely as its market cap would rise to more than $4.2 quadrillion in that scenario. However, the price action does support a bullish Pepe price prediction at the time of writing.

As meme coins continue to make a strong comeback, the best crypto presales within the Solana blockchain like Solaxy (SOLX) – known for its fast-growing meme ecosystem – will outperform some of the most well-established assets in the crypto space.

Solaxy (SOLX) Enters Last 5 Days of Its Presale – Don’t Miss Your Chance to Invest

Solaxy (SOLX) is a layer-2 scaling protocol for the Solana blockchain that eliminates the congestion issues that the network has experienced during peak usage periods.

The developing team has already made significant progress in deploying the L2. They recently launched a block explorer for the testnet that investors can use to check the solution’s performance in real time.

As the protocol’s utility token, the demand for $SOLX will skyrocket once Solaxy is adopted by top exchanges and wallets.

To buy this token at its discounted presale price before it is listed on exchanges, head to the Solaxy website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap SOL or USDT for $SOLX or use a bank card to make your investment.