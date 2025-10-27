Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Price Dumped 30% in October, But Analyst Points to a Reversal Coming Soon – Is PEPE Going to the Moon This Week?

PEPE price fell 30% in October, erasing $1.3 billion in market cap, but analysts spot reversal signals as the token enters accumulation zone near key support levels.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

After a turbulent month for meme coins, Pepe price prediction trends are heating up again as the popular frog-themed token shows early signs of recovery.

PEPE price dumped nearly 30% in October, shedding more than $1.3 billion in market value, from over $4.3 billion at the start of the month to around $3 billion at press time.

The decline has deepened the token’s all-time losses to over 74% since its December 2024 peak of $0.00002825, equivalent to a $7 billion market cap loss.

Despite the slump, several analysts believe PEPE may be gearing up for a reversal.

Crypto Analyst Spots PEPE Reversal Pattern

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), prominent market analyst Crypto Cat noted that the token has re-entered a key accumulation zone on the daily chart, a region where “the big players start showing interest.“

#PEPE 1D



1/4 📉 Price and timing:



The trickiest way to knock people out of a position is not a plum, but a prolonged correction. Time hits the nerves harder than a 30% drop.



The crowd starts to hesitate, gets out at a loss – and that's when the market turns around. pic.twitter.com/9plI2xgYWo — Crypto Cat (@Cryptocatagency) October 27, 2025

He explained that markets often shake out weak hands through prolonged corrections rather than sharp crashes, adding, “The crowd starts to hesitate, gets out at a loss, and that’s when the market turns around.”

According to Crypto Cat, whales are now eyeing the $0.0000088187 – $0.0000056848 range for strategic accumulation, suggesting that a bullish reversal could be imminent.

As he put it, “A smart player doesn’t go after the hype, he goes after the panic. When everyone is screaming about a new bear market, he is calm and buys on blood.”

Macro analysts have also noted that PEPE is on the verge of an ascension phase after finding support at the lower band of the ascending channel.

This could see PEPE regain 40% to wipe out October’s sell-off and return to bullish territory.

PEPE Price Prediction: Descending Channel Breakout Could Trigger 126% PEPE Rally

On the technical front, the PEPE/USDT chart reveals a classic descending channel pattern that has dominated price action for several weeks, with the token recently bouncing sharply from the lower support boundary near $0.0000059.

The descending channel is clearly defined by two parallel trendlines that have contained price movement since the peak.

The projected path suggests a potential breakout above the upper channel trendline, which could confirm the end of the bearish phase and trigger momentum traders to enter long positions.

However, immediate resistance remains a critical hurdle.

If PEPE fails to reclaim these zones convincingly, there’s a risk of another test of the lower channel support before any sustained rally can develop.

New PEPE Beta Raises $2M, Analysts Eye 100x Potential

A PEPE reversal could indicate that other PEPE-themed meme coins will also perform well, especially projects still in presale that aren’t yet available for public trading.

One project investors are watching is Pepenode(PEPENODE), a new mine-to-earn meme coin that has already raised $1.96 million in its ongoing presale.

PEPENODE lets users build virtual meme coin mining rigs, allowing individuals to buy nodes and create their own server rooms to earn mining rewards in the form of PEPENODE tokens.

Many analysts believe this could deliver 10x-100x returns when it launches on exchanges.

Along with PEPENODE’s potential upside, it also offers a staking option with up to 655% APY.

PEPENODE is currently priced at $0.0011183 per token, and the price is rising every few days, meaning investors who enter sooner stand to benefit most.

You can buy PEPENODE through the official presale website using ETH, USDT, USDC, or bank cards.

PEPENODE can also be purchased using the Best Wallet App’s Upcoming Tokens feature on Android and iOS.