Pepe Price Prediction: Analyst Sees 13x Upside by 2026 and One Token Lets You Mine It

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Pepe (PEPE) still trades 66.4% below its all-time high (ATH) from 10 months ago, yet one analyst now projects the token could shoot up 13x by 2026.

While traders look ahead to that potential breakout, PepeNode (PEPENODE) is giving them a different kind of edge – a way to earn PEPE passively instead of just waiting on it.

The first mine-to-earn meme coin of its kind, PepeNode turns mining into a virtual strategy game where users can generate top assets like PEPE, Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and more through gameplay.

PepeNode turns accumulation into a tactical, competitive pursuit that’s neither costly nor monotonous. The best part is that it lets players earn PEPE without taking on direct market exposure, while its dual rewards system enables them to gain both capital appreciation and passive income.

The project’s presale is live, with the current round priced at $0.0010918 per PEPENODE but only for the next seven hours, before the next stage comes in with a higher rate per token.

PEPE’s Next 13x Cycle May Be Coming – PepeNode Turns the Wait Into Play

Popular crypto trader Kamran Asghar has identified a broadening wedge pattern on PEPE’s chart, suggesting cyclical price expansions that could unfold through 2026 or 2027.

The pattern reflects increasingly wider price swings over time. The first wave saw a rally of more than 1,100%, pushing PEPE to $0.00001725, followed by another surge of over 1,100% to its current ATH of $0.00002836.

Kamran’s projection for the third wave points to a 1,200% price move beginning once PEPE touches the bottom of the wedge near $0.00000509, targeting $0.00006612 as the “Cycle High Zone”. Should that move materialize, it would translate to roughly a 13x gain for investors.

#Pepe weekly chart outlook.



Next wave could take price wag higher from here. 📈



Potential HTF target : 0.0001$ per $PEPE pic.twitter.com/4h2XXpwh0b — 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐫 (@Karman_1s) September 14, 2025

If the pattern holds, those accumulating now could see their holdings multiply several times over once the next cycle takes shape. With PEPE currently trading at $0.000009409, the chart suggests a potential short-term dip before the next major upward move.

But here’s the question: why try to time a price drop or buy PEPE now while there’s still a chance it could fall further? If the goal is to accumulate until the target is hit, wouldn’t it make more sense to earn PEPE passively through another project instead?

That’s where PepeNode comes in with its mine-to-earn model that blends strategy, gameplay, and passive income. Play-to-earn (P2E) was once the top trend in crypto, and now PepeNode’s concept could emerge as the next one.

PepeNode Is Redefining Mining Through Strategy And Gamification

The costly and hyper-competitive world of crypto mining is being redefined by PepeNode, which turns the process into an interactive game. It draws inspiration from the P2E era, but this time, the “game” is the user’s virtual mining setup.

Each player begins with a server room, which can be expanded and upgraded using PEPENODE tokens.

Facilities can be improved, layouts optimized, and new nodes added to increase output. Every node carries unique properties, and some combinations work better than others, meaning strategy, not scale, determines success.

An optimized setup earns higher PEPENODE rewards, and those who reach the leaderboard can also accumulate other high-value meme coins such as PEPE, FARTCOIN, and more.

This model flips the traditional mining concept on its head, where instead of buying and maintaining costly hardware, players can generate tokens passively through smart gameplay.

The outcome is a more accessible and engaging model – one that replaces brute force with strategy and brings an element of fun to mining for the first time.

Presale Buyers Can Stake Early Ahead Of Game Launch

The PepeNode mining game is still a few weeks – or possibly months – away from launch. The presale only began over a month ago, and according to the project’s roadmap, the game will go live after the Token Generation Event (TGE).

That timing presents a clear opportunity for new investors. With the project still in its presale phase, the entry price is likely at its lowest point, giving early adopters a front-row seat before the game’s debut.

Roughly 35% of the funds raised from the presale are allocated directly to developing the mine-to-earn platform, which will ensure the gameplay experience remains central to the project’s buildout.

Rather than waiting passively for PEPE’s price to hit its 2026 projection, PepeNode offers an active alternative. Early participants can already buy PEPENODE tokens and put them to work immediately through the project’s native staking protocol, earning a 732% dynamic APY.

This means holders can expand their PEPENODE balance long before launch, so when the game goes live, they already have the assets to build and scale their virtual mining rigs to earn even more tokens and top meme coins.

Deflationary Design Fuels Long-Term Value Potential For PEPENODE

It gets even better for early adopters. While users are drawn to PepeNode for its ability to earn multiple meme coins, the project’s native token, PEPENODE, features a deflationary design that adds long-term value to its ecosystem.

Every time a player upgrades or improves their virtual mining setup, 70% of the tokens used for those upgrades are permanently burned.

As the game gains traction – a likely outcome given the strong funding it has attracted in a short time – the circulating supply of PEPENODE will continue to shrink, potentially driving its price higher over time.

The ongoing hype, coupled with its high-yield staking system, could also carry through to its eventual exchange listing, especially if it lands on a major platform.

For now, however, the most direct way to secure PEPENODE at low prices remains through its presale.

This growing attention is precisely why InsideBitcoins, one of today’s leading crypto news outlets, has described PEPENODE as a potential 100x meme coin.

Here’s How to Join the PepeNode Presale

To join the presale, head to the PepeNode website to buy PEPENODE using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), or even credit or debit cards.

You can connect any wallet of your choice, such as Best Wallet, which is regarded as one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the market. PepeNode is now listed on Best Wallet’s project screening tool, Upcoming Tokens, so you can buy, track, and claim once the project is live.

For investors’ peace of mind, the project’s smart contract has been audited by Coinsult, ensuring zero errors in its code.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.