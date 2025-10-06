BTC $124,868.26 1.44%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Approaches Key Support – Next Move Could Double Your Money

Meme Coins PEPE News Price Prediction
1,360% gain last year sparks déjà vu – Pepe price prediction suggests history could repeat with a massive rally.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
pepe price prediction

PEPE has climbed 8% over the past week, with trading volumes soaring past $700 million in a single day, fueling renewed interest and a bullish Pepe price prediction.

A strong technical setup is forming, and momentum is building as meme coins return to the spotlight.

The recent approval of a Dogecoin ETF, the first of its kind linked to a meme coin, is seen as a breakthrough moment for the category, and many believe PEPE could be next.

With a market cap of $4.2 billion, PEPE ranks as the third-largest meme coin and draws its appeal from one of the most recognizable internet memes, Pepe the Frog.

It also stands out as a ‘pure’ meme coin, with its price action and growth entirely driven by a passionate community holding a relatively small share of the total supply.

Last year, Pepe jumped into the spotlight as it delivered a 1,360% gain.

Could history repeat this year?

Pepe Price Prediction: Two Scenarios to Consider as PEPE Hits Key Support

Pepe has followed a relatively predictable trajectory except for a major swing high and swing low.

pepe price chart

These are the two most relevant targets for the token. Depending on what the price action does, these two price areas could be PEPE’s landing zone..

However, market conditions remain quite favorable for meme coins as altcoin season has begun.

Getting its own ETF could catalyze a big jump toward the $0.000028 level for Pepe, meaning an upside potential of 122% as the chart indicates.

A strong move above the mid-line in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), followed by a bullish breakout above the $0.00001500 level, is what PEPE needs to get things moving.

For those looking to get in early, Pepe-themed crypto presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) could offer the biggest upside if PEPE sees a breakout.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Turns Meme Coin Investing Into a Virtual Mining Game

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a virtual mining game where users earn rewards by building and upgrading digital mining rigs.

It puts a fun twist on meme coin investing, replacing the usual “buy and wait” strategy with interactive gameplay that grows your stash over time.

There’s no hardware required – just log in, start building, and begin earning.

pepenode crypto presale

Each rig acts like a node that “mines” $PEPENODE. You can use the tokens you get to perform upgrades and increase their output.

Top miners also get bonus airdrops in meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN, along with some hard-earned bragging rights. Players can level up, earn referral rewards, and enroll in rewarding competitions as they expand their digital mining empires.

To sweeten the deal, up to 70% of tokens used in upgrades will be burned to foster scarcity.

You can buy $PEPENODE and start mining easily.

Simply visit the official Pepenode website and connect an Ethereum-compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can use existing crypto to make the purchase or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Buy PEPENODE Here.

More Articles

Press Releases
GIGGLE Hits $100M as 100x Meme Coin Hunter Snorter Bot Token Enters Final 2 Weeks of Presale
2025-10-06 21:14:27
Press Releases
Bitcoin Breaks $125K Record as Fastest Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper Explodes to Nearly $22M – More Massive Whale Buys
2025-10-06 21:07:15
