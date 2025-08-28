Pepe Price Prediction: No Buyers, No Volume – Is This Meme Coin About to Fade Into Oblivion?

Pepe volume nuked from $1B to $600M – is this meme coin finished or is smart money loading up? Pepe price prediction reveals the truth.

Author Alejandro Arrieche



Last updated: August 28, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pepe (PEPE) has been the weakest performer among the top 5 meme coins this week, slipping 2.3% as trader interest continues to fade – a trend that clouds the short-term Pepe price prediction.

Daily trading volume dropped below $600 million for the second consecutive day, a threshold that typically signals weakening momentum.

Since peaking at $1 billion on August 24, volume has steadily declined, suggesting that buying pressure at current levels remains limited.

Similarly, data from CoinGlass shows that PEPE’s volumes in the futures market have been decreasing as well, dropping by 73% since they hit a 2025 peak of $5 billion in July 22 when this meme coin traded at around $0.000012.

Pepe was a rising star last year and delivered gains of more than 1,000%. However, investors seem to be rotating their capital to more promising assets with a smaller market cap that could offer higher upside potential during this bull market.

Pepe Price Prediction: Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Favors a 39% Loss Ahead

The daily PEPE chart shows that Pepe broke below a symmetrical triangle pattern on Monday and could soon retest the $0.0000090 support area as bearish momentum has accelerated.

These technical setups don’t have a bias. Instead, they are consolidation patterns that occur when market participants are undecided about where the price should move next.

Trading volumes may increase as PEPE hits the $0.000010 psychological resistance. The latest price action also shows that the token bounced after it hit a market cap of $4 billion. This would occur once the price gets to $0.0000095.

However, this drop below the trend line support confirms a bearish Pepe price prediction as well and could result in a 39% loss in the near term as it would push the meme coin to around $0.0000056.

That said, not all Pepe-themed projects are losing steam.

