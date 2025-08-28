BTC $112,519.86 -0.07%
Price Analysis

Pepe Price Prediction: No Buyers, No Volume – Is This Meme Coin About to Fade Into Oblivion?

Meme Coins PEPE News Price Prediction
Pepe volume nuked from $1B to $600M – is this meme coin finished or is smart money loading up? Pepe price prediction reveals the truth.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1756384550-pepe-price-prediction

Pepe (PEPE) has been the weakest performer among the top 5 meme coins this week, slipping 2.3% as trader interest continues to fade – a trend that clouds the short-term Pepe price prediction.

Daily trading volume dropped below $600 million for the second consecutive day, a threshold that typically signals weakening momentum.

Since peaking at $1 billion on August 24, volume has steadily declined, suggesting that buying pressure at current levels remains limited.

pepe futures trading volumes

Similarly, data from CoinGlass shows that PEPE’s volumes in the futures market have been decreasing as well, dropping by 73% since they hit a 2025 peak of $5 billion in July 22 when this meme coin traded at around $0.000012.

Pepe was a rising star last year and delivered gains of more than 1,000%. However, investors seem to be rotating their capital to more promising assets with a smaller market cap that could offer higher upside potential during this bull market.

Pepe Price Prediction: Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Favors a 39% Loss Ahead

The daily PEPE chart shows that Pepe broke below a symmetrical triangle pattern on Monday and could soon retest the $0.0000090 support area as bearish momentum has accelerated.

pepe price chart

These technical setups don’t have a bias. Instead, they are consolidation patterns that occur when market participants are undecided about where the price should move next.

Trading volumes may increase as PEPE hits the $0.000010 psychological resistance. The latest price action also shows that the token bounced after it hit a market cap of $4 billion. This would occur once the price gets to $0.0000095.

However, this drop below the trend line support confirms a bearish Pepe price prediction as well and could result in a 39% loss in the near term as it would push the meme coin to around $0.0000056.

That said, not all Pepe-themed projects are losing steam.

One of the most talked-about meme coins right now is Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) – a community favorite that’s preparing to migrate to the Solana blockchain.

With Solana-based tokens gaining momentum across the board, WEPE’s move could be the catalyst that sends it on a 10X run, as traders look for the next breakout in this high-speed, low-fee ecosystem.

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) Is Coming to Solana – Here’s Why it Matters

After dominating Ethereum, Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) is now live on Solana, giving traders access to real alpha – not just memes.

Holders unlock premium trading insights from the Wepe Army, a 1,300+ strong token-gated group that’s already delivered gains like +600% on $PENGU.

Now on Solana, trades are faster, fees are lower, and momentum is building fast.

wall street pepe solana migration

Backed by a treasury and a winning community, $WEPE is built for those who want to trade smarter – and win bigger.

To join the WEPE army, simply head to the Wall Street Pepe official website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest in just a few seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
Crypto Regulation News
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-15 18:38:41
Altcoin News
Trump Media Reveals Truth Token and Wallet Plans in SEC Filing
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-04 07:58:35
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
