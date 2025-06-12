Pepe Price Prediction: After a 30% Run, Is a Healthy Pullback or Bigger Rally Coming?

In this Pepe price prediction, we look at the latest price action to determine where PEPE is headed next. Here's the latest.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 12, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pepe (PEPE) has gone up by 5.4% in the past week and has managed to outperform other well-established peers in the meme coin space like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Traders’ interest in PEPE has been surging lately as the outstanding amount of futures contracts – a metric known as open interest – has surged to an all-time high of $650 million.

A handful of meme coins, especially those in the Solana blockchain, have been experiencing a wave of positive momentum and Pepe seems to have captured a share of that hype.

Tokens like Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and SPXX6900 (SPX) are among the best performers of the past month in this category with gains higher than 40%.

PEPE’s recent rally has solidified its dominance of the third spot in the list of most valuable meme coins with a market cap of $5.2 billion or $3 billion more than what its nearest contender, Official Trump (TRUMP), is worth.

After a strong rally that nearly PEPE’s price from around $0.0000080 to $0.00001600, is this meme coin poised to experience a much-needed correction or is it ready to retest those local highs?

In this Pepe price prediction, we look at the latest price action to try to answer that question.

Pepe Price Prediction: A Retest of $0.00001100 Seems Highly Likely

Pepe (PEPE) broke its trend line support in late May when it decisively dropped below the $0.00001300 level with strong volumes.

Back then, the price found support at $0.00001100 for the first time but then dropped near the $0.000010 level. This turned out to be the most relevant support for PEPE during this pullback.

Momentum indicators have shown signs of improvement as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recently climbed above its 14-day moving average, meaning that the latest uptrend has been gaining strength.

PEPE seems to have rejected a move above the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) temporarily and this could prompt a retest of the $0.00001100 support. If the price once again bounces off that level, this would favor a bullish Pepe price prediction.

In that case, the near-term target for PEPE could be set at $0.00001500.

Meme coins outlook seems promising at the moment but the best crypto presales may offer a higher upside potential.

SUBBD, for example, has emerged as one of the hottest opportunities in the crypto market as it introduces a top-notch decentralized content distribution platform.

SUBBD (SUBBD) Captivates Creators, Fans, and Investors

SUBBD (SUBBD) aims to compete with top platforms like OnlyFans and Twitch by introducing a powerful platform through which creators can share their content without fearing unfair bans while keeping a higher share of their earnings.

The platform enables influencers to monetize AI-generated content as well and gives them a say on the project’s roadmap, moderation policies, and other governance matters by owning the $SUBBD token.

Fans can also get subscription discounts, early access to new features, and the possibility of making custom requests by using $SUBBD.

More than 2,000 creators have joined the platform already, bringing a combined following of 250 million to the ecosystem. Analysts believe that the price of $SUBBD will explode as the platform’s popularity seems poised to increase rapidly.