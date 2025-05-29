BTC $108,355.74 0.55%
Pakistan to Set Up Bitcoin Reserve, Echoing US Crypto Strategy

Bitcoin Pakistan
"We will be holding these Bitcoins and we will never, ever sell them," Crypto Council head Bilal bin Saqib said.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Pakistan

Pakistan has announced the creation of a government-led Bitcoin strategic reserve, marking a dramatic reversal from its previous anti-crypto stance and signaling its intent to become a serious player in the global digital asset arena.

Bilal bin Saqib, head of the Pakistan Crypto Council, revealed the initiative at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. While addressing a packed audience, Saqib credited the US for leading the way.

“Today is a very historic day,” he said. “I announce the Pakistani government is setting up its own government-led Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. And we want to thank the United States of America again because we were inspired by them.”

The announcement did not include details on how the reserve would be funded. It also did not specify how much Bitcoin would be held. However, Saqib made it clear that the holdings are not meant for speculation.

“We will be holding these Bitcoins and we will never, ever sell them,” he said.

Pakistan Reverses Course on Crypto as Global Momentum Builds

Just two years ago, Pakistan’s finance ministry declared that cryptocurrencies would never be legalized. Since then, global attitudes toward digital assets have shifted.

As a result, that position has softened considerably in 2025. Countries including the US, under President Donald Trump, have moved to embrace blockchain, influencing Pakistan’s change in stance.

Now, Pakistan’s pivot is part of a broader national strategy. Notably, the formation of the Pakistan Crypto Council earlier this year marked a major step in building out the country’s crypto infrastructure. Led by Saqib and advised by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, the council aims to drive blockchain innovation and expand the use of stablecoins and decentralized finance within Pakistan’s financial systems.

WLF Agreement, Federal Budget Plans Show Pakistan’s Crypto Focus

In April, Pakistan signed a Letter of Intent with US-based World Liberty Financial. The crypto firm is backed by financial interests linked to former US President Donald Trump’s family. The agreement outlines collaboration on asset tokenization, stablecoin development and DeFi regulatory frameworks. It followed high-level meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir and senior WLF executives.

Further, the government has also committed 2,000 megawatts of power for crypto mining and AI infrastructure. This move is expected to support large-scale digital operations. In addition, a legal framework for digital asset regulation is currently being developed. It is likely to be introduced in the upcoming federal budget.

Taken together, these efforts reflect a strategic national push. With 25m active crypto users and an annual transaction volume of $300b, according to Chainalysis, Pakistan is working to establish itself as a credible player in the global crypto landscape.

