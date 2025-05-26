Pakistan Reserves 2,000 MW to Power Bitcoin Mining and AI Centers

The initiative aims to attract foreign investment while positioning the country as a serious player in the tech economy.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: May 25, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Key Takeaways: Pakistan has allocated 2,000 MW of surplus electricity to support Bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to attract billions in foreign investment and generate high-skilled jobs.

A new regulatory authority and global partnerships aim to position Pakistan as a leader in crypto and AI innovation.

Pakistan has committed 2,000 megawatts of surplus electricity to fuel Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence centers, marking a bold step in its digital transformation agenda.

The initiative, driven by the Pakistan Crypto Council and supported by the Ministry of Finance, aims to attract foreign investment while positioning the country as a serious player in the tech economy.

In the first phase, the government will direct excess power to infrastructure supporting crypto mining and AI development, according to a May 25 report by local news outlet 24NewsHD TV Channel.

Pakistan Eyes Billions in Investment from Bitcoin and AI Push

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the project is expected to bring billions in capital inflows and create high-skilled jobs nationwide.

He also confirmed that foreign companies have already begun exploring partnership opportunities, with several delegations visiting in recent months.

To support adoption, the Ministry of Finance has introduced tax incentives for AI firms and waived import duties for Bitcoin mining hardware.

These benefits are part of a wider strategy to build confidence among investors and signal regulatory readiness.

Bilal Bin Saqib, head of the Pakistan Crypto Council, called the move a “turning point” for the nation’s digital economy.

Saqib had earlier proposed the idea of utilizing untapped energy reserves for crypto mining during the Council’s March 21 meeting, attended by key regulators and government officials.

He said that with proper oversight, Pakistan could emerge as a regional hub for blockchain innovation and AI development.

The second phase of the plan involves integrating renewable energy into these operations, aligning with broader sustainability goals.

Officials noted that this approach seeks to balance technological growth with environmental concerns.

As part of the broader overhaul, the government recently endorsed the creation of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA).

This regulatory body will oversee licensing, tokenization of national assets, and the development of decentralized finance applications.

It will also play a central role in managing the monetization of excess electricity through regulated Bitcoin mining.

Pakistan currently ranks ninth globally in crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis, driven largely by retail usage.

Trump-Backed WLFI Signs LOI with Pakistan Crypto Council

Last month, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project endorsed by the Trump family, signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Pakistan Crypto Council to promote blockchain adoption and DeFi growth across Pakistan.

The agreement was formalized on April 26 during a high-level meeting between WLFI co-founders Zak Folkman, Zach Witkoff, and Chase Herro, alongside Pakistan’s Prime Minister and senior government officials.

The partnership aims to accelerate blockchain innovation by establishing regulatory sandboxes to test blockchain-based financial solutions.

Pakistan’s Finance Ministry is taking steps toward formal cryptocurrency regulation, which could significantly change the country’s historically cautious stance on digital assets.

The delegation included notable figures such as Gentry Beach Jr., a key investor who has pledged $1 billion in funding to Pakistan, along with tech entrepreneur Nikita Goldsmith, blockchain consultant Alex Malkov, and Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck.