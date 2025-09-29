BTC $112,184.86 2.45%
Pakistan Crypto Czar Explore Ways to Deepen US Blockchain Ties, Places Bitcoin on UN Agenda

The discussion centred on exploring avenues to enhance crypto cooperation between the US and Pakistan.
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal bin Saqib, held a high-level meeting with Patrick Witt, US President Trump’s crypto advisor, at the White House to discuss collaboration on crypto and blockchain.

“I explored how Pakistan can draw on US experience to unlock new opportunities in the digital assets space,” said Saqib. He added that it was a “remarkable day for Pakistan in Washington.”

According to a local report, the discussion centred on exploring avenues to enhance crypto cooperation between the US and Pakistan. Additionally, both parties emphasized the importance of innovation-driven partnerships.

Minister Saqib highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to global leadership in crypto, stressing that the collaboration would help boost bilateral relations.

Further, Pakistan is actively pursuing policies that would accelerate modern technological innovation, Saqib added.

Saqib’s meeting with the US crypto counterpart comes days after he met with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development and Innovation, Zhaslan Madiyev, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Maybe it’s about time we dropped the world’s first UN Crypto Resolution,” he posted on X, drawing community speculation.

Is the First UN Resolution on Bitcoin Coming?

Speaking at the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Bilal bin Saqib stressed the importance of AI, blockchain and digital governance for emerging economies like Pakistan.

“It is critical to be part of shaping the global discourse on AI, blockchain, and digital governance, because the future of these technologies will be written not only in the West, but in the Global South,” he said.

Further, he held up a Bitcoin sign at the UN and said that “it’s time the world considered the first UN Resolution on Bitcoin.”

The General Assembly has so far passed resolutions on climate, peace and sustainable development; however, it hasn’t debated Bitcoin.

Pakistan Closely Follows US Crypto Playbook

The Asian country now sits third on Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Per industry estimates, more than 40 million Pakistanis are already active crypto users, a number that rivals traditional finance participation.

Saqib pointed out that millions of citizens use digital tools to receive remittances faster and cheaper. He called this adoption a “necessity,” rather than being driven by hype cycles.

Pakistan has already announced its Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. Saqib credited the US for leading the way in Pakistan’s crypto push, adding that these Bitcoins are not meant for speculation.

