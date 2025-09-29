BTC $114,044.72 2.76%
ETH $4,174.44 2.72%
SOL $211.74 1.92%
PEPE $0.0000093 -0.80%
SHIB $0.000011 -0.13%
DOGE $0.23 -0.17%
XRP $2.88 1.41%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Far From Peak as Analyst Maps $240K Bull Case

Bitcoin
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

On-chain data from Checkonchain and Unchained shows that Bitcoin is far from its peak, as the leading crypto asset has yet to “enter the euphoric right tail in the current cycle.

James Check, co-founder and Bitcoin analyst at Checkonchain, reveals that the current all-time high Bitcoin price of $124k is approximately 1.8x the 2021 peak of $69k.

To validate the ‘diminishing returns’ bull case target, the Bitcoin price would need to surpass $240k, hitting a 3.5x multiple from the prior cycle high.

He added that whether Bitcoin reaches $240k or $300k, neither feels completely outside the realm of possibility now that Bitcoin is trading north of $100k.

“It was much harder to envision such heights in the pits of the 2022 bear market,” he noted.

Market Structure Development Shows that Bitcoin is Far from Peak

One of the most popular debates of this cycle has been whether the classic four-year halving cycle is likely to play out as it has in the past.

Analysts at Checkonchain reveal that both of the last two bull cycles found their ultimate market peak in the fourth quarter of the calendar year.

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Far From Peak as Analyst Maps $240K Bull Case
Source: Checkonchain

The way this cycle is tracking suggests the crypto market is close to discovering if the pattern is destined to repeat once more.

This cycle has not yet seen what would generally be considered a powerful euphoric blow-off top, where YoY returns ran far in excess of 5x in both previous cycles.

Similarly, one of the most important changes to Bitcoin’s performance since 2023 is the comparatively shallow drawdown profile of the prevailing uptrend.

The market has experienced two approximately 32% pullbacks in August 2024 and April 2025, both occurring alongside corrections in broader markets due to the Japanese yen carry trade unwind and the tariff tantrum, respectively.

It is our view that the 2023-25 bull cycle has been primarily a spot-driven market.

Analyst Maps out $240K Bull Case, Says Bitcoin Still a Small Fish in a Big Pond

Analysts point out that the $240k target remains very much achievable, as Bitcoin remains a small fish that has now swum into the very large pond that is global wealth.

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Far From Peak as Analyst Maps $240K Bull Case
Source: Checkonchain

Despite having a market cap exceeding $2 trillion, Bitcoin still represents less than a tenth of the precious metals market and less than 0.2% of the global asset base.

Bitcoin is one of the very few major assets that have outperformed gold over that time, seeing its value appreciate by over 80% in gold terms since February 2022.

Importantly, this comparison includes the bulk of the 2022 bear market, which saw BTC prices plunge to $15.6k and bottomed out 55% below the November 2021 ATH in gold terms.

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Far From Peak as Analyst Maps $240K Bull Case
Source: Unchained

The investing world is a relative place, and Bitcoin is an asset that has now earned a place on every Bloomberg Terminal watch list.

As more investors, analysts, and firms analyze how capital is rotating and which sectors are protecting their money best, sound money assets like gold and Bitcoin are becoming increasingly favored.

Crypto analyst ZynxBTC shares the view that we’re barely in a Bitcoin bull market, noting that Bitcoin needs to cross $151k just to equal its all-time high in gold terms.

Every cycle since inception, Bitcoin has more than doubled its price in gold at a minimum, usually much more than that.

According to him, $300k BTC is becoming increasingly likely. “It’s impossible to give a timeframe, but I’m expecting $151k to be crossed within the next 6 months,” he added.

Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart Shows Bullish Structure with $157K Target

On the technical front, the weekly Bitcoin chart shows a strong bullish structure supported by consistent higher highs and higher lows.

The price has been respecting the 20-week moving average as dynamic support, with the 50-week MA providing a deeper floor during corrections.

Each breakout above previous highs has led to major rallies, with pullbacks finding support near prior resistance levels that have flipped into new bases.

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Far From Peak as Analyst Maps $240K Bull Case
Source: TradingView

The most recent move shows Bitcoin consolidating around $113,880, holding well above the last major support near $95,000.

The chart projects a potential upside extension toward the $157,000 level, which aligns with the historical rhythm of 40–50% rallies after each breakout.

As long as Bitcoin continues to hold above the $100,000–$105,000 support zone and maintains the 20-week MA as a guide, momentum favors the bulls.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$114,045
2.76 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,097,210,572,019
0.21
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Europe’s Capital B Buys 12 More BTC, Total Holdings Hit 2,812 Bitcoin Worth $314M
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-29 14:25:29
Bitcoin News
Pakistan Crypto Czar Explore Ways to Deepen US Blockchain Ties, Places Bitcoin on UN Agenda
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-29 08:06:26
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors