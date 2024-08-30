OKX To List Telegram Game ‘Hamster Kombat’s’ HMSTR Token
Crypto exchange OKX announced Friday that it will be among the first platforms to list Telegram mini-app game Hamster Kombat’s $HMSTR token on its spot market.
OKX has set a date for listing the token on Sept. 26, the same day as Hamster Kombat’s planned airdrop event.
The exchange said it offers an early opportunity for those interested in HMSTR through USDT-margined Pre-Market Futures. Eligible users can trade futures contracts with up to 2x leverage for tokens like HMSTR, even before they are officially launched or listed through Token Generation Events or Initial Coin Offerings.
Telegram’s Hamster Kombat Surpasses 300M Players
Hamster Kombat, a popular tap-to-earn game developed as a Telegram mini-app, works directly within Telegram without a separate download. It has a large following, with 12.6m followers on X and 35.4m subscribers on YouTube.
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has said that the game has seen remarkable growth, attracting over 300m players since its March 2024 launch. This makes it one of the fastest-growing digital platforms, highlighting its appeal within the Telegram community.
Hamster Kombat plans to introduce its HMSTR token on The Open Network (TON) on Sept. 26, alongside an airdrop event for its players. This approach to token distribution is designed to compensate players in cryptocurrency, mirroring the model Notion used, but with the potential for greater impact given Hamster Kombat’s extensive player community.
Hamster Kombat Draws Global Attention, But Internal Frictions May Hinder Token Airdrop
The game’s appeal reaches beyond the gaming community, even drawing interest from the Iranian government. This underscores its cultural influence and raises discussions about its economic model.
However, recent reports reveal internal conflicts within the project, which could potentially delay the HMSTR token airdrop and affect its development path.